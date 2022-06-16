Skip to main content
Is Francis Owusu's catch one of the best plays in college football history?

Is Francis Owusu's catch one of the best plays in college football history?

Many people forget how amazing this catch was!

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Many people forget how amazing this catch was!

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN's Paul Finebaum posed a fun question on Twitter for college football fans to discuss. The question was what's the best college football play you've seen in-person? 

While many people responded to the tweet with their submissions, including former Auburn coach Gus Malzan who said "kick six" there is one play that many people seemed to forget about. Maybe it is because Finbaum is an SEC pundit so a majority of his following was likely asleep or on the other side of the country when this play happened, but it should definitely be taken into consideration.

The day was October 15, 2015 and the No. 15 Stanford Cardinal were hosting the No. 18 UCLA Bruins. 

With the Cardinal leading by 18 and looking to extend their lead, they turned to some trickery on offense. What ensued may be one of the best plays the sport has ever seen, as Francis Owusu made the catch of a lifetime.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The play was a reverse that saw running back Christian McCaffery pitch to quarterback Kevin Hogan who then heaved it to the end zone. The only issue was the fact that Hogan, who seemed to throw it off his back foot, threw the pass a little shorter than what was actually needed to hit Owusu in stride. 

Even with the ball being under throw it didn't matter one bit, as Owusu was able to pinpoint where the ball was and take advantage of the fact that the defender couldn't see that the ball was directly at his back. 

The amazing catch would help lift the Cardinal to a 56-35 win, and it also may have cemented itself as one of the best plays in the history of college football. 

Stanford Cardinal receiver Francis Owusu (6) catches a 41-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter while defended by UCLA Bruins safety Jaleel Wadood (2) in the third quarter in a NCAA football game at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Is Francis Owusu's catch one of the best plays in college football history?

By Kevin Borba41 seconds ago
USATSI_18400962
Softball/Baseball

The keys to Stanford winning it all in Omaha

By Kevin Borba2 hours ago
Jun 23, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Stanford Cardinal infielder Tim Tawa (21) and outfielder Christian Robinson (44) and infielder Adam Crampton (10) and outfielder Brock Jones (7) and outfielder Grant Burton (15) remain on the field after the loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores at TD Ameritrade Park.
Softball/Baseball

247Sports predicts Stanford will be eliminated in semis of the College World Series

By Kevin Borba23 hours ago
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws the football against the UCLA Bruins during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Where does Tanner McKee among the nation's best quarterbacks?

By Kevin BorbaJun 15, 2022
Mar 10, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) celebrates with Stanford Cardinal forward James Keefe (22) and Stanford Cardinal guard Isa Silva (1) after scoring against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at T-Mobile Arena
Basketball

Stanford hoops set to play at Milwaukee Brewers' stadium for first ever Brew City Battle

By Kevin BorbaJun 15, 2022
Stanford Cardinal safety Jonathan McGill (2) hypes up his teammates during a huddle before the start of the game against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium.
Recruiting

Defensive lineman Trey Wilson includes Stanford in top 8 schools

By Kevin BorbaJun 14, 2022
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Football

CBS Sports deems Stanford as a team that can chaos Week 2 against USC

By Kevin BorbaJun 14, 2022
Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Stanford pitcher Ty Uber (36) throws to Arizona State in the first inning during the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament at Scottsdale Stadium. Ncaa Baseball Stanford At Arizona State
Softball/Baseball

WATCH: The final out that sent Stanford to Omaha

By Kevin BorbaJun 14, 2022