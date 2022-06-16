Is Francis Owusu's catch one of the best plays in college football history?

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN's Paul Finebaum posed a fun question on Twitter for college football fans to discuss. The question was what's the best college football play you've seen in-person?

While many people responded to the tweet with their submissions, including former Auburn coach Gus Malzan who said "kick six" there is one play that many people seemed to forget about. Maybe it is because Finbaum is an SEC pundit so a majority of his following was likely asleep or on the other side of the country when this play happened, but it should definitely be taken into consideration.

The day was October 15, 2015 and the No. 15 Stanford Cardinal were hosting the No. 18 UCLA Bruins.

With the Cardinal leading by 18 and looking to extend their lead, they turned to some trickery on offense. What ensued may be one of the best plays the sport has ever seen, as Francis Owusu made the catch of a lifetime.

The play was a reverse that saw running back Christian McCaffery pitch to quarterback Kevin Hogan who then heaved it to the end zone. The only issue was the fact that Hogan, who seemed to throw it off his back foot, threw the pass a little shorter than what was actually needed to hit Owusu in stride.

Even with the ball being under throw it didn't matter one bit, as Owusu was able to pinpoint where the ball was and take advantage of the fact that the defender couldn't see that the ball was directly at his back.

The amazing catch would help lift the Cardinal to a 56-35 win, and it also may have cemented itself as one of the best plays in the history of college football.