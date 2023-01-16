Skip to main content

Jim Harbaugh to return to Michigan as head coach amid NFL rumors

Jim Harbaugh will be on the Michigan sidelines in 2023
Ann Arbor will have another big name returning in 2023, and this one may the biggest yet.

With key players such as Blake Corum announcing their return for the 2023 season, many Michigan fans were becoming slightly fearful of the rumors linking their head coach to the NFL. On Monday we finally learned that Jim Harbaugh will not jump ship. 

After being linked to the Denver Broncos opening, which Harbaugh   reportedly expressed a ton of interest in as recently as Saturday, Michigan's president, Santa Ono, confirmed via Twitter that Harbaugh will be returning.  

The news comes after Harbaugh not only led Michigan to its second straight Big Ten Championship, but their second straight College Football Playoff appearance. A common theme between the past two seasons was Harbaugh testing the NFL waters, as he was linked to the Minnesota Vikings opening a year ago. 

Among other notable names that have interviewed for the Denver Broncos, Harbaugh's protege, David Shaw, was another former Stanford head coach that interviewed for the job. 

