Kickoff time and TV channel for Stanford's football game against Virginia Tech
Stanford is in full swing with its football season, but that does not mean that the schedule is done revealing new secrets. While the team prepares to head to South Carolina to take on No. 17 Clemson (2-1) this week, another one of their game times has been revealed as the Cardinal’s game against Virginia Tech finally has a kickoff time and TV channel.
Returning home to take on the Cavaliers, the Cardinal will be back in Stanford Stadium for a 12:30 p.m (PT) kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 5 in a game that will mark the first time in a little over a month that they will play a home game as after beating Cal Poly. The team went on a bye week before going on back-to-back East Coast road trips. Set for the afternoon, it will be the earliest kickoff time for Stanford thus far, as the last afternoon game that it played in was a 4:30 p.m. kickoff against the Mustangs.
With the game slated to be shown on the ACC Network, it will be the debut conference game for the Cardinal on the network as their previous two games were shown on ESPN. The team’s win against Cal Poly was both on ACC Network Extra and ESPN+ however, it was a non-conference FBS-FCS matchup.
The matchup between the two teams will be only the second time ever that the two programs have faced off, with the last meeting occurring in 2011 when the Andrew Luck led Cardinal took home the 42-12 win.
Stanford is currently 2-1 after taking home the upset win over Syracuse last week, earning the win after kicker Emmet Kenney made a game winning 39-yard field goal as time expired. Riding a massive wave of momentum, the Cardinal will look to not only extend their winning streak to three in a row, but take home a second straight upset win.