Houston Rockets Legend's Son Receives Offer From Stanford
Stanford hopes to be livin' "The Dream" in 2026. The Cardinal have made an offer to four-star recruit Aziz Olajuwon, son of Houston Rockets legendary center, Hakeem Olajuwon.
Listed as a 6-foot-6 small forward on 247 Sports, Stanford is one of seven schools to have made Olajuwon an offer at this point, joining Xavier, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, TCU, Oklahoma State, and Cincinnati. There are surely more offers on the way, as many of these programs finished at or below .500 last season.
Olajuwon the younger ranks No. 92 on ESPN's top-100 recruiting prospects, including No. 35 at his position, No. 15 in the region, and No. 9 in the state of Texas. He is currently attending Clements High School in Sugar Land, Texas, where he landed in 2021. Sugar Land is just outside of Houston, where his dad played for 17 of his 18 Hall of Fame seasons in the NBA.
He is now participating in the FIBA U19 World Cup for Team Canada, where his mother is from, and he reportedly spent summers up in Canada while the family still lived in Jordan in his younger years.
Between his sophomore and junior seasons he made a leap in his game, going from 11.8 points a contest to 19.9, while also more than doubling his rebounds per game to nine. He also mentioned that he takes pride in his defense and can guard one through five, which is the kind of versatility on the roster than Stanford head coach Kyle Smith would love to have.
That kind of a leap from year-to-year is not unlike the one that Maxime Raynaud, who was recently selected by the Sacramento Kings with the No. 42 overall pick in the NBA Draft, was on in his college days.
Aziz also described what he's looking for in a potential landing spot in a recent interview with Oklahoma State On SI. "I look at the staff and how much they want me and care, I want to go somewhere that I’ll be able to develop into a better player as well as person, somewhere where I can play through mistakes and learn."
He has plenty of tools to work with and build upon, and Stanford's top-notch education could offer him something that other programs can't match. There will surely be a slew of top men's college basketball programs that extend offers in the coming weeks and months, so we'll just have to wait and see what he decides.