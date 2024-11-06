Kickoff time and TV channel revealed for Stanford football's matchup vs. Louisville
On a bye week, the Stanford Cardinal (2-7, 1-5 ACC) will look to regroup and finish their season strong, eager to head into next season with a lot to be excited about and hope for the future. And despite a bowl game being out of the cards for the Cardinal this season and the attention now most likely shifting towards getting the younger guys ready for bigger roles next year, there are still games to be played in 2024, with their next game against Louisville getting a kickoff time and TV channel.
For the third straight game, the Cardinal will play in the early afternoon slate, with their game against the No. 25 ranked Cardinals slated to begin at 12:30 p.m. (PT) on Saturday, Nov. 16. The contest, which will also air on the ACC Network, will be the first time ever that either of these programs will have faced each other.
Stanford is coming off of its sixth straight loss, falling to NC State 59-28 prior to their second bye week of the season. After falling to TCU in week one, Stanford then proceeded to take down Cal Poly and Syracuse in back-to-back weeks to start the season 2-1 before a blowout loss to Clemson in week five started the downfall. In each loss, the average margin of defeat has been about 26 points, with only the 27-24 loss to Wake Forest being a close game.
Louisville is 6-3, but have put together some big wins this season, including going home with an upset victory over then No. 11 ranked Clemson in their most recent game, coming away with the 33-21 win. In all three of its losses, Louisville has lost by no more than seven points, falling 31-24 to Notre Dame in week five, 34-27 to SMU in week six and 52-45 to the then No. 6 ranked Miami in week eight in what was an electric ball game.
Currently sitting in 15th place in the ACC, the Cardinal are above Florida State and Cal and trail Boston College for 14th place. Predicted to finish in dead last in their inaugural year in the conference, disappointing seasons from schools like Florida State and Boston College have kept the predictions from coming through thus far. It will be a challenging game no doubt, but if Stanford can pull out the upset, it could go a long way in the rebuild.