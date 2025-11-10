Kickoff Time for Stanford-Cal Matchup Revealed
The biggest game on Stanford's schedule looms large. Falling to 3-7 on the season after a loss to North Carolina, the Cardinal are now on a bye week which they will use to prepare for the game that they have circled on their calendar every single season-- a matchup against the Cal Golden Bears in what is dubbed 'Big Game.'
A rivalry between the two Bay Area schools, this game is one of the oldest and richest rivalries in all of college sports.
And after a lot of anticipation, we finally know when the big-time matchup will take place. Set to take place at Stanford Stadium after the Cardinal played Cal in Berkeley last year, this year's game will kick off at 4:30 p.m. (PT)-- setting the stage for the game to take place at a time when a lot of people can watch.
First played in 1892, with Stanford winning 14-10, the Cardinal lead the all-time series 65-51-11, taking home their largest win when they beat Cal 63-13 in 2013. Stanford's longest win streak against Cal was nine straight, winning every matchup against the Golden Bears between 2010 and 2018.
But since 2021, the Golden Bears have gotten the best of the Cardinal, winning the last four matchups, including a heartbreaking 24-21 loss last season.
Losing the game to fall to 3-8 on the year in head coach Troy Taylor's final season in charge at Stanford, then Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, and helped Cal come back from being down 21-7 at the half.
For Stanford, this year's Big Game has more weight considering the implications of a win. Needing a win to surpass their win total from the previous four seasons while also setting themselves up for sustained success in the future, a win for the Cardinal will give them confidence heading into the final game of the season against Notre Dame.
More importantly, for the new long-term coach that Stanford names, both the four-year losing streak to Cal and the consecutive 3-9 seasons would be snapped, so they wouldn't have those two factors hanging over them from the start. They'd receive more of a fresh beginning with the Cardinal.
And while the Golden Bears hold a better record than Stanford and have looked more competitive at times, these two teams actually match up very well. Both having young quarterbacks under center and an offense and defense that is up and coming, this game has the potential to be a true grudge match, with both teams playing for a whole year of Bay Area bragging rights.
The Golden Bears will come into this game with a massive advantage, coming off of a thrilling overtime win over Louisville to improve to 6-4 and become bowl eligible for the third straight year.
Also on a bye week, the Golden Bears will use their week off to keep their confidence high and use it as extra fuel to potentially keep their winning streak going and get themselves into a more prestigious bowl game.
Stanford needs a win now more than ever, not only for pride, but for proof that the culture has fully shifted under new general manager, Andrew Luck. A bowl game may be out of the question this season for Stanford, but a win over Cal could make this season a success, all things considered.