Kickoff Time Set for Stanford vs. North Carolina Showdown of Former NFL Coaches
Stanford football is back at it again this week. Coming off of a tough loss to No. 9 Miami, the Cardinal will return home this week and look to get their season back on track when they take on the Pittsburgh Panthers. A team that has experienced a lot of their own success this season, the Panthers will be another very tough test for this year's Cardinal team.
While the Cardinal look ahead to Pittsburgh, the schedule for the rest of their season continues to come together. On Monday, the Cardinal learned what time their game against the North Carolina Tar Heels will begin on Saturday, Nov. 8. Normally playing games later in the day, Stanford will face North Carolina at 1:30 p.m. (PT) in Chapel Hill.
The final road game of the season for Stanford before it finishes off its regular season with two home games against Cal and Notre Dame, the game against North Carolina will be televised on The CW, the second game of Stanford's season to be shown on that channel.
For interim head coach Frank Reich, the matchup against North Carolina is the first time that he will face off against former NFL rival, Bill Belichick, in the college ranks. But overall in their careers, this will be the fourth time that these two coaches will face off, with Belichick holding a 2-1 record against the former Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers head coach.
But the one win that Reich has over Belichick came in the biggest game of his career, where as the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles he helped lead the team to a Super Bowl LII championship over Belichick's New England Patriots.
Following the game at North Carolina, Stanford will head into its final bye week of the season before gearing up for the last two regular season games. By this point, the Cardinal hope to be back on track and in position to clinch their first bowl game appearance since the 2018 season.
But first, the Cardinal need to focus on the current task at hand, which is getting past a red-hot Pittsburgh team. Starting the season off at 2-2, the Panthers have rattled off four straight wins and look like a team that is ready to compete for an ACC title.
After suffering a lopsided defeat at the hands of Miami, the Cardinal will go into the Pittsburgh game hungry and determined to not only win, but keep their undefeated record at home—and their hopes of a bowl game appearance—alive.
Stanford and Pittsburgh will kick off at 12:30 p.m. (PT) from Stanford Stadium, with the game slated to be televised on the ACC Network.