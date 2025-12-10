Could A Former Stanford Great Join Tavita Pritchard's Coaching Staff?

If this is the end, what a ride it has been. On Sunday, Dec. 7, former Stanford tight end and longtime NFL legend, Zach Ertz, sustained a severe knee injury that will keep him out for the rest of the 2025 NFL season.

At 35-years-old and in his 13th year in the league, suffering a serious injury raises questions about Ertz's future. But if Ertz is done as a player, it may not be the last we will see of him on a football field.

Ertz, who has spent the last two seasons with the Washington Commanders, played under new Stanford football head coach, Tavita Pritchard, with Pritchard serving as the Commanders' quarterbacks coach the last few seasons.

And while Pritchard played a pivotal role in helping quarterback Jayden Daniels take the league by storm as a rookie last season, it was also Ertz—a well respected veteran—who helped the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner quickly find his footing in the NFL.

And with Ertz's playing future in question, the question now becomes whether or not Ertz would make the shift to coaching, specifically at Stanford on Pritchard's staff.

Ertz and Pritchard go way back, with Pritchard being the quarterback at Stanford from 2006-09 and playing one season with Ertz before graduating and taking a coaching job within the program in 2010. And from 2010-12, Pritchard was on Stanford's coaching staff while Ertz finished out his college career.

Forming a strong relationship over the years, Ertz and Pritchard have become good friends and have seen each other grow both as players and coaches. Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, has put together a very successful career while also proving that his leadership skills are at a high level.

If Ertz ends up retiring after the season, Pritchard could look to add him to his Stanford staff in some capacity, bringing his veteran presence to a program in the midst of a rebuild.

But if Ertz were to join Stanford in a coaching role next season, it could also help with recruiting. Developing the reputation of being Tight End U with the number of NFL tight ends coming out of Stanford, including Ertz, Coby Fleener, Dalton Schultz, Colby Parkinson and Austin Hooper, Ertz coming back to The Farm could attract some high level tight end prospects, which could lead to the Cardinal adding even more talent to their offense.

Pritchard, who recruited some of Stanford's most iconic players including Christian McCaffrey, Tanner McKee and others, developed a reputation of being one of Stanford's best recruiters, and adding a guy like Ertz could help him even more.

2026 will be a big season for the Cardinal. Despite entering the first season under Pritchard, general manager Andrew Luck is entering his second season in charge of the program and has a higher sense of urgency to win right away. If that is the case, expect the Cardinal to go all-in on building a winning culture right out of the gate, which could involve trying to bring Ertz back to The Farm.

