Klayton Adams to join Troy Taylor's staff at Stanford as offensive line coach

After being named the head coach at Stanford, Troy Taylor has some work to do in assembling a staff, recruiting, and even diving into the transfer portal.

With many people curious as to who he would bring along with him to Stanford, and whether or not it would be Sacramento State guys, we got our first answer on Monday.

The now former Indianapolis Colts tight end coach, Klayton Adams, has accepted an offer to be Stanford's offensive line coach and run game coordinator. Adams has coached tight ends for the Colts during the last two seasons (2021-22) after he served as the team's assistant offensive line coach for the two seasons (2019-20) prior. In total, he has 14 years of experience at the collegiate level, most recently as Colorado's co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in 2018.

In Adams' first season with the Colts, they were the only team in the NFL to start the same five offensive linemen in all 16 regular season games. That tied for the ninth-fewest sacks allowed in the league, and even had two Pro Bowlers.

The offensive line was easily one of the weakest positions this past season, and will certainly benefit from someone like Adams being in the locker room.