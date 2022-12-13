Skip to main content

Klayton Adams to join Troy Taylor's staff at Stanford as offensive line coach

The new staff at Stanford is starting to fill out
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After being named the head coach at Stanford, Troy Taylor has some work to do in assembling a staff, recruiting, and even diving into the transfer portal

With many people curious as to who he would bring along with him to Stanford, and whether or not it would be Sacramento State guys, we got our first answer on Monday. 

The now former Indianapolis Colts tight end coach, Klayton Adams, has accepted an offer to be Stanford's offensive line coach and run game coordinator. Adams has coached tight ends for the Colts during the last two seasons (2021-22) after he served as the team's assistant offensive line coach for the two seasons (2019-20) prior. In total, he has 14 years of experience at the collegiate level, most recently as Colorado's co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in 2018.

In Adams' first season with the Colts, they were the only team in the NFL to start the same five offensive linemen in all 16 regular season games. That tied for the ninth-fewest sacks allowed in the league, and even had two Pro Bowlers. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The offensive line was easily one of the weakest positions this past season, and will certainly benefit from someone like Adams being in the locker room. 

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) calls for the ball during the second quarter against the Colgate Raiders at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Klayton Adams to join Troy Taylor's staff at Stanford as offensive line coach

By Kevin Borba
Nov 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive back A.J. Hampton Jr. (11) celebrates a fumble recovery in the third quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Football

Transfers that Troy Taylor and Stanford should pursue

By Kevin Borba
Tempe, AZ, USA; Sacramento State Hornets head coach Troy Taylor against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium.
Football

WATCH: New Stanford coach Troy Taylor talks to the media for the first time

By Kevin Borba
USATSI_13349592
Football

Three observations from Troy Taylor's first press conference as the Stanford head coach

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal linebacker Levani Damuni (3) tackles Utah Utes running back TJ Pledger (5) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford Football Transfer Portal Tracker

By Kevin Borba
Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell high-fives with fans as entering the field with the team before the home coming game against West Virginia in the Big-12 showdown at Jack Trice Stadium Saturday, Nov. 5. 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Ncaa Football Baylor At Iowa State
Football

Stanford running back transfer Arlen Harris announces commitment to Iowa State

By Kevin Borba
Berkeley, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets head coach Troy Taylor kneels on the sideline during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium.
Football

Getting to know Stanford's new head coach Troy Taylor

By Kevin Borba
sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws the football against the USC Trojans during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Where Tanner McKee ranks on ESPN's QB Hot Board

By Kevin Borba