Transfers that Troy Taylor and Stanford should pursue

The new head coach can boost the roster with some talented transfers
Palo Alto- With the transfer portal season in full swing, and Stanford finally having a coach in Troy Taylor, there is a prime opportunity for the Cardinal to test out their new coaches approach to using the portal.

When speaking to the media on Monday, Taylor emphasized multiple times that he is open to using the portal and will do anything to get talented players that fit the culture on the roster. Now, obviously finding players that are not only talented enough but also qualified academically to transfer into Stanford isn't as easy as it would be at schools like USC who essentially can take in anyone. 

Stanford has already seen a large exodus from their roster, and that combined with players graduating or departing for the draft means that there are some gaping holes to fill. With that being said, I compiled a list of players that I think the Cardinal should pursue.

Now obviously I do not know players' academic standings, so everyone on this list has gone to an academically challenging school, has made all-academic teams, or they held an offer from Stanford coming out of high school. 

EDGE Truman Jones (Harvard)

BOSTON, MA - NOVEMBER 19: Jackson Hawes #87 of the Yale Bulldogs secures the ball while being tackled in the second half against the Harvard Crimson at Harvard Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Jones likely qualifies academically, and would provide some much needed experience on the defensive line. This past season he finished the year with a career high 40 tackles, 13.5 tackles for a loss, and also added six sacks. He could help make up for the loss of Stephen Herron, and also help take the pressure off younger players like Earnest Cooper and David Bailey.

DB A.J. Hampton (Northwestern)

Nov 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive back A.J. Hampton Jr. (11) celebrates a fumble recovery in the third quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium.

One of the biggest needs for Stanford going into next season is help in the secondary. They essentially lost every starter and player in the two deep outside of Ethan Bonner. Hampton has a ton of experience under his belt at Northwestern, and while it will be difficult to replace Kyu Blu Kelly and company, having another player with legitimate experience can help the defense not have to rely on a freshman secondary. 

OL Ben Coleman (Cal)

Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears offensive lineman Ben Coleman (62) blocks Stanford Cardinal defensive lineman Jaxson Moi (51) during the third quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium.

Another position group that took the biggest hit thanks to the transfer portal was the offensive line. Stanford has lost four lineman to the portal, and need to bolster the unit that struggled mightily all year. There may be a solution across the Bay as Cal's Ben Coleman can play both the tackle and guard positions, and offers 25 games of experience compared to Stanford's returning linemen who are all fairly inexperienced.

QB Hank Bachmeier (Boise State)

Texas, USA; Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) against the UTEP Miners defense in the first half at Sun Bowl.

One of the most decorated quarterbacks in the portal, Bachmeier has totaled 6,605 yards for 41 touchdowns to 19 interceptions with a 61.5% completion rate. He is a two-time Mountain West Scholar-Athlete, and does have ties to Stanford. His younger brother and receiver, Tiger, is currently committed to Stanford in the 2023 class. I am very high on the four-star quarterback commit Myles Jackson, but if I am Stanford it doesn't hurt to add a quarterback with experience rather than having to rely on any of the three inexperienced quarterbacks on the roster. 

LB Garrett Morris (Penn)

Stanford Cardinal tight end Tucker Fisk (88) runs onto the field with his teammates waving the American flag before the game against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit:

Stanford lost Levani Damuni to Utah and badly needs some help at the linebacker spot because of it. A name that I think the Cardinal must consider is Penn's Garrett Morris. He recently posted that he received an offer from Auburn, who may have the edge considering he is from there, but Stanford absolutely could use his services. He recorded 71 total tackles, had three pass break ups, a couple of sacks, and also added a pick. He could not only provide production at the linebacker spot, but also may help replace all of the leadership Stanford has lost. 

