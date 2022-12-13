Transfers that Troy Taylor and Stanford should pursue

Palo Alto- With the transfer portal season in full swing, and Stanford finally having a coach in Troy Taylor, there is a prime opportunity for the Cardinal to test out their new coaches approach to using the portal.

When speaking to the media on Monday, Taylor emphasized multiple times that he is open to using the portal and will do anything to get talented players that fit the culture on the roster. Now, obviously finding players that are not only talented enough but also qualified academically to transfer into Stanford isn't as easy as it would be at schools like USC who essentially can take in anyone.

Stanford has already seen a large exodus from their roster, and that combined with players graduating or departing for the draft means that there are some gaping holes to fill. With that being said, I compiled a list of players that I think the Cardinal should pursue.

Now obviously I do not know players' academic standings, so everyone on this list has gone to an academically challenging school, has made all-academic teams, or they held an offer from Stanford coming out of high school.