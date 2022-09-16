Skip to main content

Kyu Blue Kelly named as one of the top 25 Senior Bowl prospects

Stanford's lockdown corner is viewed as one of the best seniors in college football
There is a lot of talent throughout college football, with a large portion of them being more experienced players. 

Last month, Reese's Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy and his scouting staff released their watch list for next Senior Bowl, which included 485 prospects from more than 100 college football programs. An invite only game after the season that allows for seniors to showcase their skills for scouts, while working with NFL staffs. Stanford had handful of players on the list of prospects to make the watchlist, but just one of them made NFL Draft Analysts Chad Reuter's top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 3 of college football season. 

Corner Kyu Blue Kelly, who is the leader on a very experienced Stanford defense came in at No. 9. Reuter explained that Kelly has been very consistent and productive over the first couple weeks, and even though he got beat on a couple plays against USC had a solid performance overall saying:

Kelly was not targeted in coverage, but showed his willingness to support the run whether lined up outside or in the box with four tackles against Colgate in the Cardinal's opening 41-10 win. He was a victim of new USC head coach Lincoln Riley's offense the following week. Stanford played Kelly and other defensive backs well off the line of scrimmage to start the game. Kelly could not get off a receiver block on a quick throw, allowing Jordan Addison to score from 22 yards out. Addison scored on a 75-yard pass play on the next series, as Kelly expected inside help from a safety who had drifted away from the center of the field; the receiver spun out of the corner's tackle attempt downfield to finish the play. Once Kelly was allowed to use his physicality off the line of scrimmage, he negated whichever receiver was lined up outside.

Despite moving down one spot from last week's ranking, Kelly is still viewed as the best senior defensive back. He and Stanford are currently on a bye week, and will take on a tough Washington team in Week 4. 

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal
Kyu Blu Kelly

Stanford Cardinal cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (17) during warmups against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium.
Football

