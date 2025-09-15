Micah Ford is Stanford Football's Next Great Running Back
Stanford football is on track for its first 1,000 yard rusher in nearly a decade, and now the recognition is starting to pour in. After a dominant game that saw him record 17 carries for 157 yards and a touchdown—the best performance by a Stanford running back since 2017—Micah Ford enters the week earning some hardware.
On Monday, the ACC announced that Ford was the conference's Running Back of the Week.
Ford's big game was instrumental in Stanford pulling off the 30-20 upset win over Boston College after the Cardinal entered the game as 13.5 point underdogs. Recording his second career 100-yard game, both of which have come this season, Ford had the most rushing yards in a game by a Stanford running back since Bryce Love ran for 166 yards in a 2017 game against Washington.
Even though the Cardinal entered the season with a loaded running back room, with Ford, Chris Davis Jr., Cole Tabb, and Sedrick Irvin all in line for big workloads, Ford's strong start to the campaign has led to him climbing up the depth chart and becoming the de facto starter in the backfield.
He currently is ranked third in the ACC in rushing yards and according to Pro Football Focus, he has the fourth most broken tackles of any running back in the country.
The ACC Running Back of the Week honor is the second time in Ford's career that he has earned a weekly award. After a road game against Clemson last season where he ran for 122 yards, Ford won the ACC Running Back of the Week then as well, and was the first Stanford running back to win the award in the program's new era in the ACC.
Through three games this season, Ford has 55 carries for 291 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Only a sophomore, Ford now figures to be an integral part of the future for Stanford football and will be relied on to be a leader as the program continues to establish an identity for sustainable success.
Ford and the Cardinal will hit the road for a game against Virginia on Saturday. In order for the Cardinal to continue racking up wins this season, Ford and the running backs will have to shoulder a decent portion of the workload. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. (PT) with the game airing on the ACC Network/ESPN.