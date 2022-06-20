Skip to main content
Oklahoma transfer Patrick Fields is expected to have a huge season by 247Sports

Oklahoma transfer Patrick Fields is expected to have a huge season by 247Sports

Patrick Fields adds stability and major experience to the back end

Mickey Welsh

Patrick Fields adds stability and major experience to the back end

College football saw an influx of transfers this offseason thanks to the one time transfer rule being in affect, and of course the black hole that is NIL.

Some players transferred for better opportunities on the field, while others may have transferred for better opportunities off of the field. Regardless of the reasoning behind the transfer, 247Sports dove into every Power 5 program's best transfer and what he brings to the table.

In a very rare occurrence, Stanford was actually able to take in a transfer from the portal, in Oklahoma safety Patrick Fields. Being that he is the only transfer the Cardinal took in, Fields was featured as the team's most important addition from the portal.

Here is what they said about the newest Cardinal:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Transferring to Stanford is not easy, given the school’s rigorous academic standards, so the Cardinal rarely bring in talent via the portal. Their single take of the 2022 cycle happens to be a really good one, though, as Fields has College Football Playoff experience from his time with Oklahoma. In four years with the Sooners, Fields registered 202 tackles, 12 for a loss, three interceptions and 10 pass breakups."

A sure tackler that has experience playing in the biggest games in the sport is not a typical commodity, especially for a program like Stanford. Fields could easily come in and serve as a leader that can really help turn the program's misfortunes around considering it has been a couple seasons since Stanford has had a winning season. 

Fields is a former three-star recruit that had major programs like Notre Dame, Texas, and of course Oklahoma vying for his services out of high school. 

He along with Kyu Blue Kelly will be the two anchors on a defense that is expected to have an underwhelming front. 

Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) and safety Patrick Fields (10) stop Alabama running back Josh Jacobs (8) in first half action of the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami
Football

Oklahoma transfer Patrick Fields is expected to have a huge season by 247Sports

By Kevin Borba50 seconds ago
Stanford Cardinal guard Isa Silva (1) battles for a loose ball against Arizona State Sun Devils guard Jay Heath (5) in the first half at Desert Financial Arena.
Recruiting

Stanford target Andrej Stojakovic gets crystal ball in favor of UCLA

By Kevin Borba21 minutes ago
Stanford Cardinal pitcher Alex Williams (28) throws against the Arizona Wildcats at TD Ameritrade Park.
Softball/Baseball

Stanford suffers huge loss to Arkansas in their first game of the CWS

By Kevin BorbaJun 18, 2022
USATSI_18400962
Softball/Baseball

Brock Jones viewed as the top MLB Draft prospect in Omaha

By Kevin BorbaJun 17, 2022
Stanford Cardinal receiver Francis Owusu (6) catches a 41-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter while defended by UCLA Bruins safety Jaleel Wadood (2) in the third quarter in a NCAA football game at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Is Francis Owusu's catch one of the best plays in college football history?

By Kevin BorbaJun 16, 2022
USATSI_18400962
Softball/Baseball

The keys to Stanford winning it all in Omaha

By Kevin BorbaJun 16, 2022
Jun 23, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Stanford Cardinal infielder Tim Tawa (21) and outfielder Christian Robinson (44) and infielder Adam Crampton (10) and outfielder Brock Jones (7) and outfielder Grant Burton (15) remain on the field after the loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores at TD Ameritrade Park.
Softball/Baseball

247Sports predicts Stanford will be eliminated in semis of the College World Series

By Kevin BorbaJun 15, 2022
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws the football against the UCLA Bruins during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Where does Tanner McKee among the nation's best quarterbacks?

By Kevin BorbaJun 15, 2022