Oklahoma transfer Patrick Fields is expected to have a huge season by 247Sports

College football saw an influx of transfers this offseason thanks to the one time transfer rule being in affect, and of course the black hole that is NIL.

Some players transferred for better opportunities on the field, while others may have transferred for better opportunities off of the field. Regardless of the reasoning behind the transfer, 247Sports dove into every Power 5 program's best transfer and what he brings to the table.

In a very rare occurrence, Stanford was actually able to take in a transfer from the portal, in Oklahoma safety Patrick Fields. Being that he is the only transfer the Cardinal took in, Fields was featured as the team's most important addition from the portal.

Here is what they said about the newest Cardinal:

"Transferring to Stanford is not easy, given the school’s rigorous academic standards, so the Cardinal rarely bring in talent via the portal. Their single take of the 2022 cycle happens to be a really good one, though, as Fields has College Football Playoff experience from his time with Oklahoma. In four years with the Sooners, Fields registered 202 tackles, 12 for a loss, three interceptions and 10 pass breakups."

A sure tackler that has experience playing in the biggest games in the sport is not a typical commodity, especially for a program like Stanford. Fields could easily come in and serve as a leader that can really help turn the program's misfortunes around considering it has been a couple seasons since Stanford has had a winning season.

Fields is a former three-star recruit that had major programs like Notre Dame, Texas, and of course Oklahoma vying for his services out of high school.

He along with Kyu Blue Kelly will be the two anchors on a defense that is expected to have an underwhelming front.