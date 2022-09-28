Skip to main content

Pac-12 reportedly at risk of collapsing due to further Big Ten expansion

The Big Ten may be out for more West coast schools despite previous reports
After a few weeks of radio silence from the Big Ten about their plans to expand, there are now extremely concerning reports if you are a fan of the Pac-12.

As we all know the Big Ten expanded West and snagged USC and UCLA as future members, but there was reportedly backlash from programs such as Ohio State and Iowa in regards to further expansion. Despite the backlash and efforts from the Pac-12 to possibly generate a lucrative media rights deal of their own with Amazon, ESPN, or someone else, based on reports by CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd, they are far from done.

So much so that he went as far to say that the Pac-12 is at risk of collapsing, as there is a belief that:

An offer deemed substantial enough would likely convince Big Ten presidents that California, Oregon, Stanford and Washington would be valuable additions to the league from the Pac-12. That figure is believed to be less than $100 million annually.

Dodd continued saying that if the Big Ten was able to lure those four schools away that the Big 12 would come in for the kill by taking schools such as Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah. As a result Washington State and Oregon State with be the equivalent of that one Will Smith GIF, all alone looking around at what just happened. Dodd did say that they would likely make the move to the Mountain West if they are left out of all the moves.

Things are looking bleak for the Pac-12 if there isn't a change in their media rights deal as Dodd's sources indicated the value of a 10-team Pac-12 at $21 million to $30 million, whereas the Big Ten schools are expected to earn an average of $75 million annually. Dodd did say that it won't happen without controversy saying:

A different industry critic stressed there is no strategic reason for the Big Ten to expand further. In fact, that person thought expansion might invite lawsuits from slighted programs and possible scrutiny from the federal government.

This again corners the Pac-12 and puts a major emphasis on not only getting a respectable media rights deal, but also expanding further. Pac-12 commissioner  George Kliavkoff seemed confident a week ago that no other teams would leave, but these latest reports are not emulating his confidence. 

 

 

