Pac-12 schools reportedly expecting larger payout than Big 12's media rights deal

After the reports that the Big 12 netted a new media rights deal, all of the attention has turned to the Pac-12.

The Big 12's deal with ESPN and Fox is believed to be worth $2.3 billion over six years, which equates to a payout of $31.66 million per school. Even with the deal being done and the college football world questioning if the Pac-12 can come close to that, Pac-12 insider John Wilner reported that there is still confidence in Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff can beat the deal that the Big 12 got.

So much so that they are expecting quite a difference in the figure as explain by Wilner who said:

In fact, the schools are expecting a notably higher valuation figure, according to sources: at least $35 million per campus per year and perhaps something in the $40 million range.

Those not involved with the Pac-12 have been tending to disagree, believing the conference is far too confident in their worth. Wilner himself believes there are only two possible outcomes for the Pac-12 at the end of this saying:

Either the Pac-12 closes the media rights deal that Kliavkoff expects and secures not only a lucrative future but the last laugh, or its expectations prove deeply misguided and a grim reality awaits.

We are currently in a wait four-to-six weeks mode to really gain some clarity, but the ball is in the court of the Pac-12. The conference may either make a huge move that no one is expecting, or they will end up with a deal that may restart the rumors of programs leaving.