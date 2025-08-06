Pair of Stanford Stars Nominated for Preseason Awards
Stanford’s football season is right around the corner, and Cardinal stars are already putting their names on the map. Over the last couple of days, two Cardinal stars have been nominated for preseason watchlist awards, with both in skill positions on the offensive side of the ball.
Stanford running back Sedrick Irvin has been nominated for the Doak Walker Award. The award is given to the best running back in college football, and was won by Boise State's Ashton Jeanty last season. Irvin is one of many overall nominees, due to his solid play in Palo Alto.
As a freshman in 2023, Irvin racked up 113 yards over seven games. His most notable game was a 66 yard, one touchdown performance against Arizona, in a narrow defeat. As a sophomore, he had 69 yards throughout the year, including 30 against Clemson and 24 against TCU. With Stanford undergoing a coaching change during the offseason, Irvin's spot on the depth chart may rise.
The award voters clearly expect Irvin to have a breakout season under Reich. Coming off a pass-heavy offense last season, where no running back was truly solidified, Irvin looks to be the guy this season with an emphasis on the offensive line and a new play caller under center.
He has competition with returners sophomore Micah Ford, sophomore Chris Davis Jr., and redshirt freshman Cole Tabb, but also with incoming transfers such as fifth year Tuna Altahir. If Irvin wants to get the starting spot, he will have to earn it in fall camp.
The second Cardinal to get nominated for an award was Sam Roush, but surprisingly not for his football ability. Over the last two seasons, Roush has been a reliable piece for Stanford’s offense, and could become somewhat of a focal point for them in 2025. As a freshman, he had just 34 yards, but in 2023, he finished with 288, including 60+ yard performances against Washington State and Cal.
Last season, he continued to improve, going for 334 yards and catching his first two career touchdowns, coming against Cal Poly and Wake Forest.
Despite the solid play at tight end, Roush was actually nominated for the Allstate Wuerffel award, given to the best teammate in college football.
Both stars will be key pieces to Stanford’s offense in 2025, and could be a main reason that the Cardinal improve from their run of 3-9 seasons over the the past four years. While all these Stanford players are fighting for every win they can get, Irvin and Roush will not only lead, but also be working for their own awards: The best running back and the best teammate in college football.