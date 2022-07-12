PFF deems running back E.J. Smith is poised for breakout year

Stanford's offense has always been known for its heavy reliance on the run game, but when the team struggles to run the ball it makes the offense very one dimensional.

This was the case in 2021, as the offense didn't have a single rusher surpass 500 yards and only got a total of six rushing touchdowns from the running back position. Tanner McKee, who mind you is not the most mobile quarterback by any means led the team in rushing touchdowns with four.

While a lot of this sounds like it's on the running backs for not producing, it it is more so to show how limited the offense was. If we did have to point the finger at someone, it likely would be the offensive unit that struggled mightily in both pass protection and run blocking.

That same unit is returning with a whole season of experience and room to grow, whether that growth is possible for a group compiled of redshirt juniors and seniors is to be seen.

What Stanford can count on this season is the emergence of running back E.J. Smith. He saw limited carries due to the fact that he was buried behind Austin Jones and Nathaniel Peat, but they have both transferred and now it is time for the son of Emmitt Smith to shine. PFF released their 31 breakout candidates to watch out for, and Smith was one of them. Here is what they had to say about Stanford's running back:

Smith is the son of one of the greatest running backs of all time, Emmitt Smith. After flashing on a small sample during his first two years with the Cardinal, E.J. looks poised to make a name for himself in 2022. The 2020 four-star recruit produced an 81.2 rushing grade from his 26 carries in 2021 while totaling 14 broken tackles, five explosive runs of 10-plus yards and 4.62 yards after contact per attempt, showing excellent vision, patience and elusiveness as a runner. Smith was also fairly productive in the passing game with 1.31 yards per route run. Don’t be surprised if the Stanford running back ends up being the West Coast's most productive ball carrier in 2022 — he has that kind of potential.

Not to mention, he was averaging as many yards per carry as Peat who led the team with 5.1. Smith looked every bit of the prototypical Stanford running back during the spring game, as he hauled in a 40-yard touchdown catch with most of the yardage being obtained via his elusiveness. If Smith can breakout in 2022 like PFF and even head coach David Shaw expect, this offense has potential to see major improvements after being one of the least prolific in the country.