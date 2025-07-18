Possible Candidates for Full-Time Stanford Football Coaching Job
A new era is here for Stanford football. A few months removed from the firing of head coach Troy Taylor in favor of interim Frank Reich, the Cardinal have been hard at work on preparing for a new season, eager to return to a bowl game for the first time since 2018.
While the focus will be on performing well under Reich, the long-term future of the program still has a lot of questions, with Reich only signing a one-year deal.
General manager Andrew Luck made it clear during Reich's introductory press conference that this is only expected to be a one season arrangement in order to buy time for the Cardinal to conduct a full-scale national coaching search.
With the 2025 season yet to begin, it is never too early to look ahead to the future and see where things could stand. Here are three possible candidates for the Stanford football head coaching job after the 2025 season concludes.
Pep Hamilton, Maryland OC
Hamilton, like Reich, is an elite offensive mind who has a strong reputation for developing players. A former coach at Stanford while Luck was the quarterback, serving as the wide receivers coach in 2010 and the offensive coordinator in 2011, Hamilton already has ties to The Farm and is familiar with the program, which could help create a seamless transition.
But what makes Hamilton even more appealing is how he not only has significant college coaching experience, but he also possesses significant NFL coaching experience and knows what it takes for players to get there, after serving as a high level assistant with various teams such as the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears and Houston Texans, among others.
Being a successful head coach requires a lot of trust, and having a relationship with Luck that goes way back should definitely help his case.
Spencer Danielson, Boise State Head Coach
The Cardinal could also turn to a coach who is up and coming and give him the opportunity to coach at the Power Four level. Danielson, who took over as the head coach of Boise State midway through the 2023 season, is only 36-years-old and is still very early in his coaching career.
But in only a season and a half as a head coach, Danielson has turned Boise State into a heavy playoff contender, going 3-1 in 2023 to guide the Broncos to the LA Bowl and in his first full season in 2024, he guided Boise State to a 12-2 finish and a College Football Playoff appearance.
A native of Solana Beach, California, coaching Stanford would give Danielson the chance to coach closer to home while also allowing him to rebuild a Power Four program back into contention.
Frank Reich, Stanford Interim Head Coach
Reich most likely would have retired from coaching if it wasn't for Stanford. And even though Luck and himself both made it clear that this was a one-year agreement, a strong season from the Cardinal could force the program to rethink things.
Reich is the only coach on this list with zero college coaching experience, but he is also arguably the most successful football coach on the list, winning a Super Bowl as the Eagles' offensive coordinator before compiling a 40-33-1 record as the Colts' head coach, including two playoff appearances.
Today's era of college football makes it feel more like the pro level than ever before, which could make the transition easier for Reich, and his elite offensive mind makes for strong player development. Reich and Luck are good friends and have a strong working relationship so if 2025 goes better than expected, it is hard to think of a reason why Stanford wouldn't look to keep him around.