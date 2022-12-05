Potential Stanford head coaching candidate Greg Roman trends on Twitter thanks to upset Ravens fans

In what will be one of the most chaotic weeks on the college football calendar thanks to the opening of the transfer portal, Stanford is still playing catchup to most of the schools around the country.

The Cardinal are in the market for a new coach, and while other schools such as Colorado were extremely public about their search that ended with a splash hiring of Deion Sanders, Stanford's search has been much more quiet. Despite my belief that there are much better candidates out there, only one name has been publicly linked to the opening, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

If Roman were to return to the college level, he would have some familiarity with Stanford being that he served as assistant head coach at Stanford under Jim Harbaugh from 2009-2010. Despite Lamar Jackson winning an MVP during his first season under Roman's coaching, the support from the Ravens fan base is dwindling for the coordinator.

One of the most popular trends on Twitter after the Ravens narrow 10-9 victor over the putrid Denver Broncos, was #firegregroman. A view that has building more and more over the past few weeks amongst Ravens fans, even with their team holding an 8-4 record and the first place spot in the AFC North.

I personally don't think Roman is right for the Stanford job, but that is more so because he hasn't coached at the college level in over a decade. Stanford's football program needs someone who is willing to play the transfer portal and NIL games, and may have to move away from the Harbaugh/David Shaw coaching tree to do so.