Predicting Stanford Football's Week One Depth Chart
The first week of the Stanford's football season is only two weeks away, and as the season gets closer, position battles become more clear as players start to separate themselves among the rest. While it is hard to fully know who is starting, as games have yet to be played, predictions can be made based off of what has been seen, and speculation on the reps guys are receiving in practice. With that being said, here is a prediction of what Stanford’s depth chart will look like when TCU comes to town on August 30.
Quarterback
Starter: Ashton Daniels
Backup: Justin Lamson
Third string: Elijah Brown
All the rest: Myles Jackson, Charlie Mirer
Running back
Starter: Sedrick Irvin
Backup: Ryan Butler/Champ Hampton
Third string: Kenaj Washington
All the rest: Chris Davis Jr., Micah Ford, Cole Tabb
Wide receiver
Starters: Epic Ayomanor, Emmett Mosley V, Tiger Bachmeier
Backups: Jayson Raines, Bryce Farrell, Mudia Reuben, Jackson Harris
All the rest: Jason Thompson, Ismael Cisse, Myle Libman
Tight end
Starters: Sam Roush
Backup: Griffin Waiss
Third string: Shield Taylor
All the rest: Lukas Ungar, Chico Holt
Offensive line
Starters: Fisher Anderson (LT), Trevor Mayberry (LG), Levi Rogers (center), Simione Pale (RG), Connor McLaughlin (RT)
Backups: Luke Baklenko, Jack Leyrer, Austin Uke, Jake Maikkula
All the rest: Allen Thomason, Charlie Symonds
Defensive line
Starters: David Bailey (EDGE), Tobin Phillips, Anthony Franklin
Backups: Clay Patterson, Wilfredo Aybar (EDGE), Zach Rowell, Zach Buckey
All the rest: Benedict Umeh, Aristotle Taylor, Braden Marceau-Olayinka, R.J. Gaskins
Linebackers
Starters: Tristan Sinclair, Gaethan Bernadel, Tevarua Tafiti
Backups: Ernest Cooper, Jahsiah Galvan, Matt Rose
All the rest: Dylan Stephenson, Ese Dubre, Tre Williams, Anson Pulsipher, Omar Staples, etc.
Cornerbacks
Starters: Collin Wright, Zahran Manley
Backups: Cam Richardson, Aaron Morris
All the rest: Jshawn Frausto-Ramos, Omari Porter
Safeties
Starter: Mitch Leigber, Scotty Edwards
Backups: Jay Green, Che Ojarikre, Omari Porter (can be used at nickel or safety)
All the rest: Kale Lucas
Special teams
Starters: Emmett Kenney (K), Connor Weselman (P), Peyton Warford (LS)
Backups: Aidan Flintoft (P), AJ Seidler (K), Alejandro Chavez (LS)