The first week of the Stanford's football season is only two weeks away, and as the season gets closer, position battles become more clear as players start to separate themselves among the rest. While it is hard to fully know who is starting, as games have yet to be played, predictions can be made based off of what has been seen, and speculation on the reps guys are receiving in practice. With that being said, here is a prediction of what Stanford’s depth chart will look like when TCU comes to town on August 30. 

Quarterback

Starter: Ashton Daniels

Backup: Justin Lamson

Third string: Elijah Brown

All the rest: Myles Jackson, Charlie Mirer

Running back

Starter: Sedrick Irvin

Backup: Ryan Butler/Champ Hampton

Third string: Kenaj Washington

All the rest: Chris Davis Jr., Micah Ford, Cole Tabb

Wide receiver

Starters: Epic Ayomanor, Emmett Mosley V, Tiger Bachmeier

Backups: Jayson Raines, Bryce Farrell, Mudia Reuben, Jackson Harris

All the rest: Jason Thompson, Ismael Cisse, Myle Libman

Tight end

Starters: Sam Roush

Backup: Griffin Waiss

Third string: Shield Taylor

All the rest: Lukas Ungar, Chico Holt

Offensive line

Starters: Fisher Anderson (LT), Trevor Mayberry (LG), Levi Rogers (center), Simione Pale (RG), Connor McLaughlin (RT)

Backups: Luke Baklenko, Jack Leyrer, Austin Uke, Jake Maikkula

All the rest: Allen Thomason, Charlie Symonds

Defensive line

Starters: David Bailey (EDGE), Tobin Phillips, Anthony Franklin

Backups: Clay Patterson, Wilfredo Aybar (EDGE), Zach Rowell, Zach Buckey

All the rest: Benedict Umeh, Aristotle Taylor, Braden Marceau-Olayinka, R.J. Gaskins

Linebackers

Starters: Tristan Sinclair, Gaethan Bernadel, Tevarua Tafiti

Backups: Ernest Cooper, Jahsiah Galvan, Matt Rose

All the rest: Dylan Stephenson, Ese Dubre, Tre Williams, Anson Pulsipher, Omar Staples, etc.

Cornerbacks

Starters: Collin Wright, Zahran Manley

Backups: Cam Richardson, Aaron Morris

All the rest: Jshawn Frausto-Ramos, Omari Porter

Safeties

Starter: Mitch Leigber, Scotty Edwards

Backups: Jay Green, Che Ojarikre, Omari Porter (can be used at nickel or safety)

All the rest: Kale Lucas

Special teams 

Starters: Emmett Kenney (K), Connor Weselman (P), Peyton Warford (LS)

Backups: Aidan Flintoft (P), AJ Seidler (K), Alejandro Chavez (LS)

