Predicting the outcome of every Week 6 Pac-12 game

After being consistently overlooked and mocked during the offseason and even the early months, the Pac-12 is home to some of the best games in college football.

With five ranked teams that could easily be six ranked teams all vying for two spots in the conference championship, this may end up being one of the most entertaining Pac-12 seasons in years. Especially now that they threw out divisions, and it comes down to the two schools with the best conference records.

As it stands right now, the conference has five ranked teams with three top-15 teams in No. 6 USC, No. 11 Utah, and No. 12 Utah while UCLA comes in at No. 18 and Washington comes in at No. 21.

Last week we saw UCLA prove that they could beat an actual competitive team, as they handled Washington fairly easily despite a late surge by the Huskies. Oregon continued to get hot as they dismantled Stanford worse than USC and Washington did, and Utah appeared to put an end to the Oregon State is a Pac-12 sleeper talk after blowing out the Beavers.

I personally predicted the correct result for all but one of the games last week, as I had Washington beating UCLA bringing my record to 31-10 on the year. Let's see if I can keep up the success!