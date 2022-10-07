Predicting the outcome of every Week 6 Pac-12 game
After being consistently overlooked and mocked during the offseason and even the early months, the Pac-12 is home to some of the best games in college football.
With five ranked teams that could easily be six ranked teams all vying for two spots in the conference championship, this may end up being one of the most entertaining Pac-12 seasons in years. Especially now that they threw out divisions, and it comes down to the two schools with the best conference records.
As it stands right now, the conference has five ranked teams with three top-15 teams in No. 6 USC, No. 11 Utah, and No. 12 Utah while UCLA comes in at No. 18 and Washington comes in at No. 21.
Last week we saw UCLA prove that they could beat an actual competitive team, as they handled Washington fairly easily despite a late surge by the Huskies. Oregon continued to get hot as they dismantled Stanford worse than USC and Washington did, and Utah appeared to put an end to the Oregon State is a Pac-12 sleeper talk after blowing out the Beavers.
I personally predicted the correct result for all but one of the games last week, as I had Washington beating UCLA bringing my record to 31-10 on the year. Let's see if I can keep up the success!
#11 Utah vs. #18 UCLA
Two of the top dogs in the conference going at it, and this one has the makings of a high octane game. UCLA is confident coming off of their win over Washington that saw Dorian Thompson-Robinson make multiple highlight plays. He proved the doubters wrong last week, but will be facing a much tougher defense in Utah.
The Utes' defense which ranks No. 11 in the country in total defense, and No. 3 in team passing efficiency defense may make life much harder for Thompson-Robsinon throwing the ball, then Washington was able to. Utah is under a ton of pressure, as they cannot afford to lose anymore games this season otherwise their playoff hopes are gone. I think Utah wins this game, but UCLA is able to keep it close.
Score Prediction: Utah 38, UCLA 35
#21 Washigton vs. Arizona State
Not only did Arizona State lose to Eastern Michigan and fire Herm Edwards right after, but they had the joy of taking on three of the Pac-12's top teams. I think Washington pounces on them fast and early, and will end up blowing out the Sun Devils.
Score Prediction: Washington 38, ASU 21
Washington State vs. #6 USC
In my mind this is the other game in the Pac-12 between two ranked opponents, because I firmly believe that Washington State is being disrespected by the AP Poll. The Cougars are a couple late mistakes away from being undefeated, and Lincoln Riley has already expressed how highly he thinks of this team. I really want to believe in Cam Ward, but he makes too many costly mistakes that will end up coming to bite them.
This USC defense takes the ball away at the highest rate in the country, and I expect that to be the difference in this game. Oh yeah, it also helps to have a Heisman candidate at quarterback throwing to one of the best receiver groups in the sport.
Score Prediction: USC 42, WSU 28
#12 Oregon vs. Arizona
Arizona is continuing to show that they are a much better team than they were last year, but this next stretch of games for them is as bad as it gets. They are taking all five of the ranked teams in the Pac-12 in consecutive weeks, maybe they steal a win down the road, but it won't be against this Oregon team.
The Oregon offense is thriving right now thanks to Bo Nix, Bucky Irving, and Troy Franklin. The defense has shown signs of improvement as well. Arizona's Jayden de Laura is a different maker, but I don't think Arizona can pull off the upset.
Score Prediction: Oregon 35, Arizona 18
Oregon State vs. Stanford
The Cardinal are in the midst of a three game losing streak that extends all the way back to last season if you don't factor in the win over Colgate. They have one of the toughest schedules in the country, but this is the week where they can steal a win. The Beavers turn the ball over a lot, which can boost the confidence in a Stanford defense that doesn't force turnovers. It also helps that Oregon State's quarterback situation is murky.
The Cardinal should look to establish the run and the play action in order to have success. I think that they caught this Oregon State team who has lost a couple games in a row at the right time. I'm calling for a Stanford win!
Score Prediction: Stanford 28, OSU 20