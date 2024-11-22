Previewing Stanford football's game against the Cal Golden Bears
It is finally here. It has been a long season, but it is finally time for arguably the richest and most storied rivaly in all of college football to take place. This weekend, the Stanford Cardinal (3-7, 2-5 ACC) will travel to Berkeley to take on the California Golden Bears (5-5, 1-5 ACC) in a rivalry that has been a staple to each season for over 100 years. In what is expected to be a well played game, both teams come in ready to roll with the Cardinal looking to snap a three game losing streak against Cal and Cal looking to keep a promising season going.
With gameday only a day away, here is everything you need to know about the festivities for this weekend.
Game Information
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 12:30 p.m. (PDT)
Where: California Memorial Stadium; Berkeley, California
How to watch: ESPN/ACC Network
Spread: Cal: -14
Moneyline: Cal: -600; Stanford: +425
Total: 54.5
Players to Watch - Stanford
Emmett Mosley V, WR
Since Mosley made his debut against Clemson in week four, he has quickly become a big piece to the offense, having had multiple games where he has gotten double digit targets. And heading into Cal week, Mosley is coming off of the best game of his young career, catching 13 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns, earning ACC Rookie and Receiver of the Week honors. With the game he had last week, expect him to come into his first ever Big Game with a renewed sense of confidence and swagger.
Ashton Daniels, QB
It has been an up and down season for Daniels, but he put together his best game of the season, and possibly of his career, against Louisville in the upset win when he completed 66.7% of his passes (22-for-33) for 298 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 22 carries for 34 yards with his legs. Earning ACC QB of the Week, Daniels is coming off of a very strong week and with guys such as Elijah Brown and Justin Lamson having split time with him under center, his big game comes at a good time. With momentum on his side, it will be interesting to see how he does against Cal’s punishing defense.
Gaethan Bernadel, LB
All season long, Bernadel has been a major focal point for the defense, coming into this year as one of the team’s most important players and most trusted veterans, alongside linebacker partner Tristan Sinclair. And so far this season, Bernadel leads the defense with 70 tackles, 46 being solo, while also having recovered one fumble and intercepted a pass.
With Sinclair out against Louisville, Bernadel was forced to step up, and did big time as he made six tackles while also recording his lone interception on the season. A stud since he got there, Bernadel has further proven that point this year. With Sinclair’s status still TBD for Saturday, Bernadel may have to once again step into an even bigger role.
Players to Watch - California
Fernando Mendoza, QB
Entering the season, it was unknown whether Mendoza or Chandler Rogers would be the starting quarterback, with both having taken meaningful snaps in 2023. But an impressive offseason and fall camp combined with what he has done this season has made this the year of Mendoza. Having taken pretty much all of the snaps at quarterback in 2024, Mendoza has thrown for 2,705 yards with 13 touchdowns and only six interceptions, possessing a QBR of 62.8.
In the team’s most recent game against Syracuse, Mendoza went 22-for-34 for 225 yards and one touchdown, also throwing a pair of interceptions in the 33-25 loss. However, Mendoza plays well against Stanford, going 24-for-36 for 294 yards and three touchdowns in last year’s 27-15 win over the Cardinal. Having gotten even better this season, the Cardinal will need to play their best if they want to contain him.
Jaivian Thomas/Jaydn Ott, RB
These two get combined as one for the simple reason of Cal essentially using a running back by committee. While Thomas leads in all rushing categories, having carried the ball 86 times for 583 yards and seven touchdowns, Ott has also been very much involved in the run game as well, having carried the ball 82 times for 247 yards and four touchdowns, receiving double digit carries the last three consecutive games.
His best game of the season came against Florida State in week four when he ran 16 times for 73 yards. Last week against Syracuse, Ott led the team in carries with 11 while running for 78 yards and a touchdown. Ott may not be the first in line to get carries, but he certainly will see major action this weekend and can create havoc for the Stanford defense.
Thomas’ best game was in week three against San Diego State when he ran the ball 17 times for 169 yards. In his most recent outing against Syracuse, Thomas only carried the ball three times, but ran for 80 yards and a touchdown, breaking free for a 75 yard run. Suffering a major injury last season as a freshman, the McClymonds product has put together a dominant comeback and is poised to play a big role against Stanford on Saturday.
Teddye Buchanan, LB
Cal has been very good defensively this season, especially at forcing turnovers, and a big reason for that has been the strong play of Buchanan, who leads the team with 97 total tackles, 37 solo, while also having five sacks and two forced fumbles to his name. A transfer from UC Davis, Buchanan has come in and immediately become the leader of the defense, posting career highs in pretty much every stat category. Buchanan flies around the field and with a team like Stanford that will need to move the ball, planning on how to counteract Buchanan will go a long way towards earning the win.
By the Numbers
127 - number of meetings between the two schools
One of the most historic rivalries in all of college football, the Cardinal will face the Golden Bears for the 127th time on Saturday, leading the all-time series 66-53-11. The largest victory that the Cardinal have earned against Cal occurred in 2013, when they marched away with a 63-13 win. This also happens to be the most lopsided game in series history. The trophy for the winner is called the Stanford Axe.
16 - number of Cardinal player who have made their first collegiate starts in 2024
Going into the season, it was very much expected that the Cardinal were going to be using a lot of young players, as in the midst of a rebuild it is important to see what pieces you have to work with. And through the first 10 games, they have had the youth movement in full effect, with their 16 different players making their first ever starts this season being tied for eighth most in the entire FBS and the most in the ACC. 19 players have also made their college debuts this season, which makes it a grand total of 42 players that have made their debuts in two seasons under Troy Taylor.
Three- current losing streak for Stanford in this game
Stanford may lead the series, but they are currently on a cold streak, having lost three consecutive matchups against Cal, last winning during the COVID shortened 2020 season. That year, Stanford won by only one point, 24-23. In 2021, the Cardinal lost 41-11 at Stanford Stadium, in 2022 they lost 27-20 on the road and last season, they lost 27-15 at home.
Score prediction
Cal 31, Stanford 28
For the most part, each and every Big Game matchup is a close one, with most of the games being decided by only a score. This will be a good game as both teams have familiarity with each other and with the amount of times that they have met over the years, each contest brings out the best in both teams.
However, Cal has been the better team this season in a variety of ways. Besides the record, where Cal sits at 5-5 as opposed to Stanford being 3-7, the Golden Bears have also managed to be competitive in a lot more games, losing only 14-9 to Florida State, taking Miami down to the last play of the game, even leading for most of the game, before falling 39-38 and also nearly upsetting Pittsburgh, losing only 17-15.
Those are just three examples as in every loss this season, Cal never fell by double digit points, with every game being within a score. Stanford has struggled mightily at most points, with blowout losses to teams such as Clemson, SMU, and NC State among others. Cal clearly looks more comfortable in the ACC, and as a whole this season, which should give them the edge come Saturday.