Previewing Stanford football's matchup vs. San Jose State
It all comes down to this. A long season it has been, but for the final time in 2024, the Stanford Cardinal (3-8, 2-6 ACC) will hit the road and play in one last game, renewing their rivalry with San Jose State. In a game dubbed the Bill Walsh Legacy Game, in honor of legendary NFL head coach Bill Walsh being affiliated with both schools, the game will pit the Cardinal against a very strong Spartans offense capable of inflicting damage on any opponent. For Stanford, a win would be important in order to avoid a regression and finish 3-9 for the fourth consecutive year.
With kickoff only a day away, here is a preview of the matchup between Stanford and San Jose State.
Game Information
When: Friday, Nov. 29, 1:00 p.m. (PDT)
Where: CEFCU Stadium; San Jose, California
How to watch: CBS
Spread: San Jose State: -3
Moneyline: San Jose State: -145; Stanford: +125
Total: 55.5
Players to Watch - Stanford
Emmett Mosley V, WR
Mosley’s strong freshman campaign continued against Cal in the loss, as he led the way with six catches for 63 yards and a touchdown. Mosley, who started the season injured, has quickly evolved into a strong complement to Elic Ayomanor, even at times looking to be more of the focal point, and has provided the team with a building block for a strong receiving core in the future. For the season, he has caught 41 passes for 424 yards and five touchdowns. He will look to cap off his debut campaign with a big game on Friday.
Zach Buckey, DL
Everything starts up front, and while it was a loss to Cal, Buckey gave Cal’s offense some trouble with a three sack game with five tackles, four solo, and three and a half tackles for loss. Having no sacks going into the game, Buckey now has three while having made six solo tackles. A leader on the defensive line, he will be key this weekend against a strong San Jose State offense.
Scotty Edwards, S
With Mitch Leigber going down with an injury early, Edwards had to step up and did in a big way, making 10 total tackles, six of them solo. While Cal’s offense got hot late in the game, Edwards was instrumental in containing Cal’s passing attack for most of the afternoon. For the season, he has made 38 solo tackles with two passes defended. With Mitch Leigber’s status uncertain for this week, Edwards should expect a lot of action on Friday and will be a big piece if the Cardinal want to go home with a win.
Players to Watch - San Jose State
Nick Nash, WR
Originally a quarterback, Nash has had a season for the ages, having caught 96 passes for 1,291 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, and at one point led the nation in multiple receiving categories. A Biletnikoff Award watch list member, Nash has evolved into a star and with a quarterback mindset, he has an incredible feel for the game. Despite a slow game against UNLV, catching only one pass for nine yards, Nash will be the playmaker to watch against the Cardinal this weekend.
Jordan Pollard, LB
The bonafide leader of the defense, Pollard has made 103 tackles with two sacks, three passes defended and an interception. Last week against UNLV, Pollard had one of his best performances of the season, making 13 tackles and being a major force all game long. Pollard flies around, so whoever has the ball for Stanford this weekend, expect Pollard there to make the play.
Walker Eget, QB
Taking over for Emmett Brown earlier in the season, Eget has shown promise in his junior campaign, having thrown for 1,839 yards for seven touchdowns and eight interceptions, putting together his best game against Boise State when he passed for 446 yards with three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. Despite struggling against UNLV, going only 4-for-22 for 81 yards and a touchdown, Eget has been strong for the Spartans and will look to continue his promising season with a good game this weekend.
By the Numbers
68 - number of meetings between the two schools
Meeting 67 times prior, the Cardinal and the Spartans will meet for the 68th time on Friday afternoon, marking the renewal of a rivalry that used to be a yearly occurrence. Leading the series all-time 52-14-1, Stanford will look to improve on their record in this year’s game.
2013 - last time this game happened
It has been 11 years since Stanford has played San Jose State, but prior to that, the two teams had met most years since 1900. The last time the two teams faced off was during the 2013 season when the David Shaw led then No.5 ranked Cardinal took home the 34-13 home win.
Seven - number of rushing touchdowns Justin Lamson has, a new school record for QBs
After scoring two rushing touchdowns against Cal last week, Lamson now has seven rushing touchdowns on the season which is a new Stanford record for quarterbacks. That breaks the record of six previously held by Jim Plunkett and Kevin Hogan.
Score prediction
Stanford 27, San Jose State 20
San Jose State is a very good team, proving all season long that its offense is very effective. But when you compare the Mountain West to the ACC and the fact that the Spartans lost their only matchups against ranked conference opponents, Stanford on paper should be considered the better team.
The Spartans have stars, such as Nash evolving into one of the best receivers in the country, but Stanford has faced much stiffer competition and has been able to see much steadier growth with the caliber of teams it has played. It will be a close game no doubt, but the Cardinal should ultimately be able to come out on top if they play their best brand of football.