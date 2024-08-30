Previewing Stanford Football's Week One Matchup Against TCU
It is finally here. Week one of the 2024 college football season is officially here, with a full slate of games scheduled for this weekend. For Stanford (0-0), that means the beginning of its era as members of the Atlantic Coast Conference. To start things off, Stanford will host TCU (0-0), in a battle between the ACC and Big 12 with the chance to start the new campaign on a hot streak.
Game Information
When: Friday, Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m. PDT
Where: Stanford Stadium; Palo Alto, California
How to watch: ESPN
Spread: TCU: -9.5 (-110); Stanford: +9.5 (-110)
Total: 58.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Players to Watch - Stanford
Ashton Daniels, QB
Becoming the full-time starter last year, Daniels showed flashes of greatness in his first full season as the starting quarterback, throwing for 2,247 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His best game of the season came in week one against Hawaii when he passed for 249 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Now having a full understanding of head coach Troy Taylor’s system, expect Daniels to break out even more.
Elic Ayomanor, WR
There is a reason why Ayomanor now owns the Stanford record for most receiving yards in a game. He is a special player, finishing his first season of college football (he missed his entire freshman season in 2022 due to injury) with 1,013 yards and six touchdown catches. The potential future NFL draft pick comes back this season as the presumed primary playmaking option where he will look to join guys like Andrew Luck, Christian McCaffrey and John Elway as the greatest ever offensive players to come out of Stanford.
Collin Wright, CB
Wright has looked like a much improved player during training camp. After breaking out last year following a limited freshman season, Wright returns as one of the team’s starting cornerbacks while also taking on more of a leadership role for the defense, where he will look to build off of his 61 tackle and one interception campaign. A very physical player with a high motor, whichever TCU receiver that lines up against Wright should expect to be challenged all game long.
Players to Watch - TCU
Josh Hoover, QB
This week will be Hoover’s first chance to really shine as TCU’s starting quarterback. Redshirting during his freshman season in 2022 and being the backup to Chandler Morris last year, Hoover will enter a season as the unquestioned starter for the first time in his college career following Morris’ transfer. He will looking to bring TCU back to prominence two seasons removed from making it all the way to the National Championship Game.
Despite being on the smaller side for a quarterback, measuring at 6-foot-1 while weighing only 196, Hoover brings a lot of talent to the table, putting together his best game of the year last season when TCU played BYU, where he threw for 439 yards and four touchdowns. Now getting his moment, Hoover will look to seize his opportunity and prove that he is the right choice to lead the way.
Eric McAlister, WR
In the midst of all the roster turnover, TCU did manage to add another dynamic playmaker to the offense, bringing in McAlister after a successful run at Boise State. Evolving into one of the nation’s most productive receivers for the Broncos last year, McAlister ended 2023 with 47 catches for 873 yards and five touchdowns despite playing in only nine games. While listed behind senior Dylan Wright for the Z receiver role, McAlister’s speed, size (he is 6-foot-3 and weighs 205 pounds) and athleticism makes it hard to leave him off the field. He may not start the game, but McAlister will surely be a factor for TCU in week one.
JaTravis Broughton, CB
Just like McAlister, Broughton’s addition comes through the transfer portal where the former Utah Utes star will bring much-needed star power to the defensive backfield. A former four-star prospect, Broughton joins TCU after being a major factor during his career at Utah, where he played in 47 games in five seasons while getting 22 starts in his last two seasons, ending his career with 126 tackles, an interception and 11 pass break-ups. Expected to start for TCU right out of the gate, Broughton should help the defense revitalize itself and create a lethal pass coverage core down in Fort Worth.
By the Numbers
2007 - First time Stanford and TCU played each other
The first meeting between Stanford and TCU occurred during the 2007 season when the Horned Frogs visited Palo Alto. In the game, Stanford led 31-17 before a fourth quarter comeback propelled TCU to a 38-36 win.
0-3 - Stanford’s current record against the Horned Frogs
The three previous game scores are as follows: 38-36 TCU (at Stanford in ‘07), 31-14 TCU (in Fort Worth in ‘08), and 39-37 TCU (Alamo Bowl in 2017). Stanford will be looking for their first win against the Horned Frogs on Friday.
39-37 - score of the most recent game between these two programs
In what was arguably the best game between the two, TCU came back after trailing 21-3 midway through the second quarter, eventually cutting the deficit to 37-36 by the time the fourth quarter came around. Former TCU kicker Cole Bunce was the hero of the night, kicking the 33-yard game-winning field goal to send the Horned Frogs home as the victors.
Score prediction
Stanford 31, TCU 24
TCU is a shell of what it was when it made the National Championship game to cap off a dominant 2022 season, losing a lot of key players since then and trying to establish a new identity with the core that they have. Now, coming off of its second 5-7 season since 2021, the Horned Frogs come in with a new-look roster where after a major conference realignment, they will be eager to prove themselves in the Big 12 once again.
However, Stanford is coming off a season of struggle itself and while the team will also play in a new conference, it will return a large number of players from last year who have an added year of experience in second year head coach Troy Taylor’s system under their belt. While both teams are still in the midst of a rebuild, Stanford will go into the game with a little more of an established roster, creating a prime opportunity to take home a win to start the year.