Previewing Stanford's running back room following the addition of Tennessee transfer Justin Williams-Thomas
The 2022 season for Stanford was miserable, as problems that plagued the program in the past few seasons were only magnified.
Many of those issues came on the offensive side of the ball, as it was a unit that was heavily damaged by injury and play calling by the previous regime. Now, looking ahead to next season, Troy Taylor from Sacramento State is calling the shots on offense and will look to turn around what has been a lackluster showing for half a decade.
Even with Taylor being in charge for less than a month, there have been major changes around the program, specially in regards to way they are attacking the transfer portal. Stanford went from taking in Patrick Fields from Oklahoma last season because he approached the team, to recruiting and landing two transfers in the portal and possibly being in the mix for more.
One of the transfers that Taylor was able to bring in was former four-star running back and Tennessee transfer, Just Williams-Thomas who announced his commitment on Tuesday. A huge get for Stanford who badly needed more depth in the running back room, and also kills two birds with one stone, as the Georgia native is in line to be the back of the future for Stanford.
Read More
Being that Williams-Thomas has inserted himself into the picture and the Cardinal are set to return some key pieces in the backfield, while also adding a couple recruits, let's take a look at who will Stanford will have in their stable of running backs. Excluded from the list is Mitch Leigber, who it is unknown if he will be returning as a running back or safety next year.
Sedrick Irvin Jr. and L.J. Martin
As it stands right now, Irvin has officially signed with Stanford while the four-star El Paso native has not. Martin who was at one point committed to Texas Tech may be weighing all of his options before officially signing. I think Irvin and Martin both have a ton of potential, but will likely not have major roles next season. That's not to say they won't have chances, because obviously you can play four games and still redshirt but the added experience in the room may make it difficult for the youngsters to carve out a role.
Projected Role in 2023: Redshirt
Brendon Barrow
We really didn't get to see much from Barrow even when the other running backs went down as he accumulated just 19 carries, with eight of them coming against UCLA. He is likely going to be a in reserve role this next season, and maybe can find some run on special teams.
Projected Role in 2023: Reserve
Caleb Robinson
Listed as a junior this season, Robinson appeared to be next in line behind Filkins but he also went down with an injury that eventually led to the emergence of Mitch Leigber. I imagine with the new additions, and people returning he will slide down the depth chart.
Projected Role in 2023: Reserve
Casey Filkins
After starting the year as the backup to E.J. Smith, Filkins quickly became the starter after Smith went down. He has a very different style of running compared to Smith and Williams-Thomas, as what he lacks in breakaway speed and elusiveness he makes up for with physicality.
I think the addition of Williams-Thomas may reduce his role a tad, and may force Filkins into more of a situational back spot. He offers great power and surely will have opportunities in the short yardage game.
Projected Role in 2023: Reserve/short yardage back
Justin Williams-Thomas
The latest edition to the running back room, who will have a prime opportunity to establish himself as the next guy up or even maybe push for the starting role. He didn't do much in Knoxville, due to preseason injuries holding him back and also because Tennessee had a sophomore and junior ahead of him eating up all the carries. He runs hard and has track speed, which he likely got from mom who was an Olympic sprinter for Jamaica.
It is evident from his high school senior tape that when he gets in open space no one will catch him. He also has an innate ability to make plays in the passing game, which Taylor will love. Given his speed and ability to make plays happen in the passing game, I think he has the edge as the first guy off the bench when Smith comes in. He also has four years of eligibility remaining, which is certainly a bright spot considering all of the talent this position could lose after next year.
Projected Role in 2023: RB2/possible starter
E.J. Smith
Smith, who was listed as a junior this season but could probably squeeze out one if not two more years of eligibility leads the pack. He looked like he was poised to be one of the best running backs in the conference before going down with a season ending injury after just two games. He is likely the odds on favorite to be the lead back, and perfectly fits into Taylor's scheme which heavily relies on running backs in both the ground and passing attack.
Cardinal fans got a glimpse of what he was capable of in the first two weeks, but after he went down the offense was one dimensional at best. Teams did not respect the run, and the rushing attack only got worse as time went on.
Projected Role in 2023: Starter