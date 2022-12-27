Previewing Stanford's running back room following the addition of Tennessee transfer Justin Williams-Thomas

The 2022 season for Stanford was miserable, as problems that plagued the program in the past few seasons were only magnified.

Many of those issues came on the offensive side of the ball, as it was a unit that was heavily damaged by injury and play calling by the previous regime. Now, looking ahead to next season, Troy Taylor from Sacramento State is calling the shots on offense and will look to turn around what has been a lackluster showing for half a decade.

Even with Taylor being in charge for less than a month, there have been major changes around the program, specially in regards to way they are attacking the transfer portal. Stanford went from taking in Patrick Fields from Oklahoma last season because he approached the team, to recruiting and landing two transfers in the portal and possibly being in the mix for more.

One of the transfers that Taylor was able to bring in was former four-star running back and Tennessee transfer, Just Williams-Thomas who announced his commitment on Tuesday. A huge get for Stanford who badly needed more depth in the running back room, and also kills two birds with one stone, as the Georgia native is in line to be the back of the future for Stanford.

Being that Williams-Thomas has inserted himself into the picture and the Cardinal are set to return some key pieces in the backfield, while also adding a couple recruits, let's take a look at who will Stanford will have in their stable of running backs. Excluded from the list is Mitch Leigber, who it is unknown if he will be returning as a running back or safety next year.