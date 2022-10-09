Skip to main content

Recap of Stanford's heartbreaking loss to Oregon State

Stanford lost to Oregon State in devastating fashion

After an impressive first half, Stanford was looking to build off their success and add to their 17-7 lead. 

The Cardinal weren't able to score on their first possession out of the half, but their defense came up clutch with a red zone stop. The only negative to come out of the defensive stand was the fact that Salim Turner-Muhammed lined up offsides on the ensuing kick, which was missed by the Beaver kicker. After he was given a second chance to kick from five yards closer he made it to cut the lead to 17-10.

The Cardinal were able to answer and extend their lead though, as Tanner McKee linked up with Brycen Tremayne for their second touchdown connection of the day. This gave Stanford some breathing room and a 24-10 lead. That breathing room that I just mentioned would quickly evaporate, as the Beavers were getting aggressive on their next drive.

With a 4th-and-8 situation in Stanford territory, and a chance for Stanford to ice the game,  Oregon State's Ben Gulbranson found Silas Bolden in the corner of the end zone for the score. This cut the lead to 24-16, after Oregon State failed on the two point conversion. 

They would go on to score again, which they would again go for two and fail making it 24-22. 

Oregon State's head scratching choices to go for two reportedly came as a result of the long snapper getting stitches. 

With a chance to ice the game, Stanford wasn't able to get in the end zone and were forced to settle for a field goal to go up 27-22. Oregon State would then go on to make a miraculous play to score on a 56-yard Michael Crabtree esque touchdown for the 28-27 lead and the win. 

McKee with a chance to drive down the field  and win was picked off. 

Oregon State may have led for just 13 seconds, but it was the most important 13 seconds. 

Stat Comparison:

Total Yards: Stanford 359, OSU 442

Passing Yards: Stanford 269 , OSU 250

Rushing Yards: Stanford 90, OSU 192

Penalties: Stanford 6-60 , OSU 9-90

Turnovers: Stanford 1 , OSU 0

Time of possession: Stanford 11:22, OSU 33:42

