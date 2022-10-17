Recapping Saturday's best college football bets

One of the worst aspects of gambling is the fact that some of these sites or experts will give you "locks" miss on 70% of them and then never look back.

That is not the case here at Cardinal Country, as just like when it comes to my weekly Pac-12 predictions I will keep a running record of my picks. This past week I provided four bets that I personally thought had a good chance of hitting, and while I didn't have a perfect betting weekend, I did hit on two of the four.

Let's take a look at where I went wrong, and where I was absolutely correct!