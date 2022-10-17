Skip to main content

Recapping Saturday's best college football bets

Borba's bets had a strong debut over this past weekend
One of the worst aspects of gambling is the fact that some of these sites or experts will give you "locks" miss on 70% of them and then never look back.

That is not the case here at Cardinal Country, as just like when it comes to my weekly Pac-12 predictions I will keep a running record of my picks. This past week I provided four bets that I personally thought had a good chance of hitting, and while I didn't have a perfect betting weekend, I did hit on two of the four. 

Let's take a look at where I went wrong, and where I was absolutely correct!

#10 Penn State vs. #5 Michigan, Incorrect

Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws a pass away from Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman LeDarrius Cox (91) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Wolverines won 31 to 10.

Bet: Under 48.5 

Total Points: 58 

I picked two games that I thought the over would hit in. This matchup was between two defenses that ranked extremely high, which led me to believe that it would be a slug fest. The under had a chance until the third quarter, which was when Michigan really started to pile it on. Just when someone actually wanted a low scoring game from the Big Ten, the teams decide to emulate the Big 12. 

Minnesota vs. #24 Illinois, Incorrect

Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) hands the ball off to running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Bet: Under 39.5

Total Points: 40 

Yes you are reading that correctly, I did miss out by .5. A late field goal with 3:22 left in the game was the dagger through my heart, as Illinois was up 23-14 and found themselves in field goal range. Obviously they don't care about the over/under, but I was oh so close to going 3-for-4. 

Iowa State vs. #22 Texas, Correct

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian yells orders at players during the game against Alabama at Royal Memorial Stadium on Sep. 10, 2022.

Bet: Iowa State +15.5

I don't like to say that anything in sports gambling is a lock, but this was as close to a sure thing as it gets. Iowa State had only allowed more than 14 points once this season, and they always play Texas extremely well. This is one of those games where it always seems like Iowa State's Super Bowl, so I had no doubts that they would keep it close. They went on to lose by a score of 24-21, and at no point did them not covering pop into my mind. Texas clearly had a success hangover from the Oklahoma win. 

#3 Alabama vs. #6 Tennessee, Correct

Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) looks to pass the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium.

Bet: Tennessee ML

Did it feel risky to just flat out pick the Volunteers to beat Alabama? Yes, yes it did. However, this Tennessee team just felt like the team of destiny, and they caught this Alabama team at a perfect time. The fantastic game for the ages ended in a game winning wobbly field goal, and Tennessee fans stealing the goal post and throwing it in a river. This bet paid out the biggest, and if you actually took this one, you're  welcome!

 

