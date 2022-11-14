Skip to main content

Recapping the best college football bets from Week 11

Betting on college football this weekend was tough
It is always difficult to predict the future and sports betting is just a prime example of that.

After a few weeks of consistency, Week 11 marked the least successful edition of Borba's bets. If you aren't familiar, each weekend I identify four bets from around college football that I think have a good chance of hitting. Prior to the weekend I held a record of 9-7 through four weeks and was coming off my best weekend yet.

In true gambling fashion, I followed that up with my worst week of predictions. I went on to get just one correct, while missing on three bringing my record to 10-10 on the year. While it isn't fun to talk about being wrong, I do like to hold myself accountable when it comes to betting as I feel like a lot of gambling experts make picks and never discuss it when they are wrong.

So, without further ado, here is where I was correct and where I was wrong in the latest edition of Borba's Bets. 

#4 TCU vs. #18 Texas, Incorrect

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks to throw a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

 Bet: Texas -7.5

This game was a tough watch if you joined me in taking Texas to cover. Their defense played the best game of the season, and likely had the best defensive showing a Longhorn defense has had in over a decade. However, their offense was horrible. Quinn Ewers started the game off 0-for-8 and finished completing just 43% of his passes, while the run game only added 28 yards. TCU's defense looked good despite their offense struggling. 

#25 Washington vs. #5 Oregon, Incorrect

Washington Huskies linebacker Cam Bright (2) intercepts a pass intended for Stanford Cardinal running back Casey Filkins (2) during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

Bet: Over 72.5

This one not hitting was the most surprising of them all, as I figured this would be a shootout until the very end. A slow first half that featured just 23 points total between the two teams had me worried, and it didn't help that Bo Nix would get banged up later in the game. Oregon only being able to muster three points in the fourth hurt their playoff chances, and my record. 

#20 Notre Dame vs. Navy, Correct

Navy Midshipmen quarterback Tai Lavatai (1) runs with the ball during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Bet: Navy+ 17 

The troops pulled through in a big way on Saturday. Navy trailed by as many as 23 points in the first half, but would go on to score 19 unanswered points in the second half to pull off the near upset against No. 20 Notre Dame. 

Fresno State vs. UNLV, Incorrect

Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) throws the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs in the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Bet: Fresno State -9.5

While the Washington/Oregon over not hitting was the most surprising, this was the most heartbreaking. With 2:56 remaining in the game, Fresno State settled for a field goal to go up 10. UNLV would get the ball and go on a 14 play drive that took 2:43 off the clock, and end up hitting a field goal with 13 seconds remaining in the game to cut the lead back to seven. I may or may not have crumbled to the ground while looking at overpriced Christmas decorations. 

