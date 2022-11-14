Recapping the best college football bets from Week 11

It is always difficult to predict the future and sports betting is just a prime example of that.

After a few weeks of consistency, Week 11 marked the least successful edition of Borba's bets. If you aren't familiar, each weekend I identify four bets from around college football that I think have a good chance of hitting. Prior to the weekend I held a record of 9-7 through four weeks and was coming off my best weekend yet.

In true gambling fashion, I followed that up with my worst week of predictions. I went on to get just one correct, while missing on three bringing my record to 10-10 on the year. While it isn't fun to talk about being wrong, I do like to hold myself accountable when it comes to betting as I feel like a lot of gambling experts make picks and never discuss it when they are wrong.

So, without further ado, here is where I was correct and where I was wrong in the latest edition of Borba's Bets.