Recapping the best college football bets from Week 8

Borba's bets continued to be consistent over the past weekend
As I will continue to do every week, unlike many other gambling sites I will keep a running total of my record on bets that I thought were appealing. 

This past weekend, for what has now been the second week in a row, I provided four bets that I thought had a chance of hitting during the college football weekend. For consecutive weeks, I went 2-for-4 which in terms of the overall landscape isn't bad, but I am still on a quest for a perfect weekend. My season record currently sits at a modest 4-4. 

Let's take a look at where I went wrong, and where I was absolutely correct!

Iowa vs. #2 Ohio State, Incorrect

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras hands the ball off to running back Leshon Williams in the second quarter against South Dakota State during a NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

Bet: Iowa +30

I think I am more upset with myself for counting on Iowa to cover than I am for them not covering. The Iowa offense, which I have tabbed as having the worst passing offense since the invention of the forward pass, had a truly terrible game. In the second quarter the game was 16-10 in favor of Ohio State, and it actually looked like the Hawkeyes' defense could keep them within 30. Ohio State would then catch fire and end up winning by 44. The Iowa offense on the other hand was out there giving the ball away like they were Oprah giving away goodies. Six turnovers total, with two of the worst displays of quarterbacking play I have seen in some time. I refuse to ever add them to Borba's Bets again, unless it is to bet against them.

Hawaii vs. Colorado State, Incorrect

Hawai'i quarterback Brayden Schager throws a pass during the NMSU football game against Hawai'i on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the Aggie Memorial Stadium. Nmsu V Hawaii

Bet: Hawaii ML

This one hurt really bad for two reasons. For starters, I have a strange personal connection to Hawaii, and just always want this program to succeed. Secondly, Hawaii led for the entirety of the game but were unable to hold off a late surge by Colorado State who scored the game winning touchdown with 1:28 left in the game. Hawaii would go on to lose 17-13, in a game that they had won. I knew it would be risky to include a bet featuring two of the worst teams in the sport, but I had confidence. 

#24 Mississippi State vs. #6 Alabama, Correct

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 55-3.

Bet: Alabama -21 

I had a lot of confidence in this game, for two reasons. One, I will never bet against Alabama when Nick Saban is angry and coming off a loss. Two, I have yet to see a Mike Leach led team beat a legitimate contender. His teams will always beat bottom feeders and middle of the pack teams that are over achieving, but when it comes to the top teams, it just doesn't happen. Alabama absolutely brought the beating this weekend, winning 30-6 in what was their defense's best showing of the year. 

#9 UCLA vs. #10 Oregon, Correct

Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass during the first half against Stanford Cardinal defensive end David Bailey (23) at Autzen Stadium.

Bet: Over 70.5 

When it came down to the battle of the two top Pac-12 teams I wasn't confident in my pick for Oregon to win, which they did, but I was confident it would be a high scoring game. These two teams, respectively, have now had their last four games of this season go over 70. The final score was an 45-30 victory for Oregon, and a victory for those of us who took the over.  

