Recapping the best college football bets from Week 8

As I will continue to do every week, unlike many other gambling sites I will keep a running total of my record on bets that I thought were appealing.

This past weekend, for what has now been the second week in a row, I provided four bets that I thought had a chance of hitting during the college football weekend. For consecutive weeks, I went 2-for-4 which in terms of the overall landscape isn't bad, but I am still on a quest for a perfect weekend. My season record currently sits at a modest 4-4.

Let's take a look at where I went wrong, and where I was absolutely correct!