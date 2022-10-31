Skip to main content

Recapping the best college football bets from Week 9

Borba's bets have been a thing of consistency through three weeks
Welcome to the latest recap of Borba's Bets where I look back at how my picks for best bets did over the weekend. 

I have been extremely consistent in terms of how well I have done, as for the third straight week I was correct on 2/4 bets. I am still searching for my first perfect weekend, but as it stands right now I am staying firm with a record of 6-6. 

Let's take a look at where I went wrong, and where I was absolutely correct!

#2 Ohio State vs. #13 Penn State, Incorrect

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) hauls in a touchdown under pressure from Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (8) during the fourth quarter of the 108th Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl.

Bet: Ohio State -15

I am now 0-2 on bets that involve Ohio State, and I could pretty much tell as soon as this game started that it wasn't going to hit. Penn State was playing the Buckeyes extremely tough, and until a late fourth quarter surge I had no hope. Had Ohio State not given up a late touchdown that really meant nothing, this bet hits.

#10 USC vs. Arizona, Correct

Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive back Max Williams (4) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.

Bet: Over 75 

When it comes to both USC and Arizona, there are two things I know for certain. One, both of them have high scoring offenses, while their defenses on the other hand struggle to keep opponents out of the end zone. Of all of the bets I was the least nervous about this one hitting, as they combined to score 82 points.

#17 Illinois vs. Nebraska, Correct

Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Memorial Stadium.

Bet: Under 50.5

Illinois is quietly having one of the best seasons in college football, as their defense continues to be as stout as they come. I felt confident that they would be able to contain this struggling Nebraska team, and while injuries are never good, it was evident that after Casey Thompson went down that Nebraska posed no threats. Illinois has still not given up more than 14 points in what is now six games straight. 

Florida vs. #1 Georgia, Incorrect

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Chase Cota (23) loses the ball after being hit by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Christopher Smith (29) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Bet: Georgia -23.5

The oddsmakers continue to hurt me with their lines that come so close to what the results are. Georgia won by 22, which is good for them, bad for Borba's bets. 

