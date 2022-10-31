Recapping the best college football bets from Week 9

Welcome to the latest recap of Borba's Bets where I look back at how my picks for best bets did over the weekend.

I have been extremely consistent in terms of how well I have done, as for the third straight week I was correct on 2/4 bets. I am still searching for my first perfect weekend, but as it stands right now I am staying firm with a record of 6-6.

Let's take a look at where I went wrong, and where I was absolutely correct!