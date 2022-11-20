Recapping the Big Game Rivalry between Stanford vs Cal

Big matchup that ended in a very close game. The rivalry stage was set with a sold out game. The energy in the stadium was electric. The fans were great the entire game. The players got chippy and it turned into a physical matchup. The game was more than a game, it was a rivalry, winner takes home bragging rights and the Stanford Axe.

Stanford used that energy and the boos from the Cal fans to start fast. Stanford came out with a perfect first drive. They received the opening kick off and march down and scored a touchdown on a drive that looked really easy. The game was a really competitive match up as they battled for the Axe.

The Bears answered the first drive by Stanford with an impressive first drive that ended in a field goal lead by Plummer through the air. Stanford matched that with a field goal and their second drive. After that it was a bunch of punting until Cal's second to last drive. They drove all the way to the 3-yard line and were ready to punch the ball in until Plummer through a crucial interception. Cal could've taken the lead 13-10 instead they didn't get points and Stanford went to the half with all the momentum in the game.

It was an interesting first half, Cal didn't run the ball, a weakness of Stanford's defense instead they through the ball through majority of the first half. The pass game was a success, but it seems like Cal bailed the stanford defense out by not having to defend the run. Stanford ran the ball, their most effective run came on a designed quarterback draw to their back up quarterback Ashton Daniels that went for 43 yards. Stanford lead at half 10-6, Cal received the second half kickoff.

To open the second half Cal couldn't do much and had to punt. Stanford capitalized and went 11 plays for 71 yards and punched it in for a touchdown. They took an 11 point lead around the 8 and a half minute mark going up 17-6. Stanford continued their dominance to start the 3rd quarter.

Cal got a big play and they hurt themselves with a unsportsmanlike penalty they got to field goal range and get pushed back and are forced to punt due to the penalty. Costly penally by a team that is trailing.

Stanford went into the 4th quarter leading 17-6.

Cal with a huge stop to start the 4th quarter and a great punt return by Jermiah Hunter put Cal in a prime position to cut the 11 point deficit. Key third down conversions by Cal rep their drives moving and then Ott carried the ball a few times and took them to the one yard line where Plummer would connect with Monroe for a touchdown. They then went for a 2 point conversion and did not get it. They cut the lead from 11 to 5. Successful drive by Cal with 11 minutes left in the game they were able to cut the lead, score with 11 minutes left was 17-12.

Stanford was forced into a 3rd and short brought in their back up quarterback for another run. He fumbled and Cal scooped and scored. They took the lead in the 4th quarter with 10 minutes left and went for 2 and got the conversion. They went up 20-17.

Stanford couldn't answer they went 3 and out. Cal offense picked up where it left off on their previous drive and went down into the redone. Looking to add to their lead, until Plummer throws his second interception in the end zone.

Stanford unable to capitalize on their defenses big takeaway, instead they continue to punt the ball. With the ball Cal continued to run the ball down the throat of Stanford killing the time and picking up first downs. Cal was forced to punt and Stanford given one last chance to tie or take the lead, and McKee was intercepted and the ball was taken to the 9 yard line. 1st and goal for Cal to extend the lead.

The interception essentially was the big play secured the win for Cal as they'd go on to extend their lead to 10 points. Stanford loses a game that they had an 11 point lead in the 4th quarter. Final score 27-20, Cal Berkley completes the comeback. This is a hard loss to swallow for Stanford. Stanford now 3-8, with a decision to make at the head coaching position.

Stats Comparison:

Total Yards: Stanford 400, Cal 393

Passing Yards: Stanford 271, Cal 280

Rushing Yards: Stanford 129, Cal 113

Penalties: Stanford 7-60(Yards) , Cal 6-62 (yards)

Turnovers: Stanford 2 , Cal 2

Time of possession: Stanford 34:00, Cal 26:00