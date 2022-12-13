Ricky Miezan to transfer to Virginia to play Lacrosse

Coming out of high school, Ricky Miezan was a highly touted lacrosse player that chose to pursue football instead.

Miezan who was at one point committed to North Carolina as the No. 1-ranked player in the Class of 2018 for lacrosse, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after what will be his final football season with Stanford. He decided to pick up lacrosse again, and will be doing so at Virginia.

The Cavaliers finished the season ranked No. 8 a year ago, and are adding a player in Miezan who Inside Lacrosse said was "...viewed as one of the best athletes to come through the sport in recent memory."

Despite a rough year for Stanford this past season, Miezan had a solid season finishing with 46 total tackles, seven tackles for a loss, and four sacks.