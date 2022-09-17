Scouting Stanford's  Next Opponent: Washington

The Washington Huskies play host to the No. 11 ranked Michigan State Spartans this week, and Stanford will travel to Washington next week. With that being said, let's look at Washington before their big matchup tonight.

Looking At the Defense

The Huskies and Spartans both have started the season 2-0, enormous credit to both defenses. Something the Cardinal have struggled with a bit early in the season. The Huskies' Defense has only given up 13 points per game, whereas the Spartan's Defense has a whopping 6.5 points per game given up. Sounds like it will be a hard time for both teams to score tonight. Will a Tanner McKee lead offense be able to score on a stout defense like the Huskies? He might be able to score on a strong defense but the ultimate question is can they score at the pace of the Huskies' offense?

Offensive Shoot Out In Washington

Both teams playing tonight can also put up points at a high level. The Huskies are averaging 48.5 points per game, but the Spartans on offense can score the rock as well averaging 43.5 points a game. This should be a great game with both having great offenses that can score. The challenge for both will be can they score on defenses that look great early in the season? It will be fun to see Junior transfer Michael Penix Jr. who leads the high-powered offense for Washington.

Prediction from this game

I predict it will be a close matchup with a good amount of points put on the board. Pac-12 fans are hoping for an upset. I believe Wahsington is capable of pulling it off, it might be a tough task. Washington has the benefit of being at home and Penix Jr. has a good history against Michigan State. He has played well in two games, and is 1-1. Upset alert, possibly but it'll be a close game and the Spartans will come out on top by a small margin. For more possible upset alerts in week 3 including possibly Washington over Michigan St. click the link below.

https://www.si.com/college/stanford/football/college-football-teams-on-upset-alert-in-week-3

Washington players to watch

A few Washington players to watch tonight:

Michael Penix Jr. the transfer at Qb has taken care of the ball while also using his athleticism to lead the offensive attack.

Jaxson Kirkland (OL) who is projected by many teams to be a mid-round draft prospect. He is the anchor of the offensive line at tackle.

Zion Tupuola-Fetui (DE) is a player who came onto the scene hot in 2020 but was hit with an Achilles injury last year which only allowed him to play in a handful of games. Now looking to put himself higher on NFL draft boards, is given a big matchup to do just that.

Jalen McMillan (WR) is a very explosive sophomore receiver. Has nine catches in two games for two hundred and fourteen yards and three touchdowns.