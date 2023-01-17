Skip Bayless claims he would take Cowboys running back Tony Pollard over Christian McCaffery

Skip Bayless has gone on a tour of frustrating the public, and one of his tweets from last night hit the nerve of a couple fan bases.

As we all know, the Fox Sports personality is a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan, which may be part of the reason for this outlandish take. While many people were talking about the demise of Tom Brady and the Cowboys kicker Brett Maher who had a night he'd like to forget, Bayless took to Twitter to spark up an odd debate.

He tweeted that if given the choice, he would take the Cowboys' backup running back Tony Pollard over former Stanford Cardinal and current 49er, Christian McCaffrey.

To say that this is an outlandish take is an understatement, because when McCaffrey is healthy he is one of the best running backs in the sport. As it stands right now, the Dallas coaching staff doesn't even see Pollard as the best back on his own team.

Since Bayless wanted to compare the two, let's take a look at their stats next to one another.

Christian McCaffrey 2022-23 Stats Tony Pollard 2022-23 Stats Rushing Yards: 1139 Rushing Yards: 1007 Rushing TD's: 8 Rushing TD's: 9 Receptions: 85 Receptions: 39 Receiving Yards: 741 Receiving Yards: 371 Receiving TD's: 5 Receiving TD's: 3 Yards From Scrimmage: 1880 Yards From Scrimmage: 1378

Keep in mind that McCaffrey spent the first half of the season on a Carolina Panthers team that fired their head coach, and had Baker Mayfield as the quarterback. Everyone is obviously allowed to have an opinion, but this one may not be the best one to have.

The two running backs in question will be facing off Sunday in the NFC Divisional round, as McCaffrey's 49ers are set to host Pollard's Cowboys with a spot in the NFC Championship on the line.