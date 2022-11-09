Skip to main content

Sports Illustrated Week 11 Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

The battle for the top two spots are coming down to the wire

The Pac-12's level of play this season has been off the charts in comparison to years past. 

There are a total of five teams ranked, with four of them being ranked within the top-15. Unlike in years past, the conference has shifted to a format that just takes the two best teams rather than a division winner. It would be fair to say that in years past we likely would have known who those two teams would be, but with three weeks remaining in the season, there are five teams vying for two spots. The best part is that they all have at least one of those teams remaining on their schedule. 

Let's take a look at where each of these teams, and the rest of the Pac-12 schools ranked in the latest version of Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings.

12. Colorado

Quarterback J.T. Shrout #5 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms up before a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Folsom Field on September 2, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado.

The Buffs unfortunately have had a standing reservation at this bottom spot for the entire season. They play three of the top five teams in the Pac-12, and could easily ruin someone's season. 

11. Stanford

Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw (left) talks to quarterback Tanner McKee (18) during the third quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Stanford Stadium.

The Cardinal have been extremely disappointing this season, their coach is on the hot seat, and they literally have no running backs left. They are just limping to the end of the season at this point. 

10. Cal

Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jack Plummer (13) passes against the UNLV Rebels during the first quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium.

Cal looked surprisingly good against USC, but they were unable to pull off the upset. They need to win their last three to make a bowl game. 

9. Arizona State

Sep 1, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devil quarterback Emory Jones lines up to hike the ball against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Sun Devil Stadium

Arizona State got another strong performance from Trenton Bourguet, but were unable to take down UCLA. They are another team that needs to win out to make a bowl game, and it is very possible that they can pull it off.

8. Arizona

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) gestures at the line of scrimmage during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium.

The Wildcats are in the final leg of a five week stretch of playing the top five Pac-12 teams. They have played each team somewhat close, and may be able to ruin UCLA's season if the Bruins don't come ready.

7. Washington State

Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) scrambles with the football under pressure from Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Cougars ending their losing streak in blowout fashion, as they absolutely embraced Stanford on the road. 

6. Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Tre'Shaun Harrison (0) looks on during the Oregon State Spring Football game at Reser Stadium.

Unfortunately for the Beavers they are likely out of Pac-12 Championship contention, but they still can get anywhere from nine to 10 wins this season. 

5. Washington

Sep 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) passes against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

This week is do or die for Washington, as they travel to Eugene for a vital Pac-12 game against Oregon. If they lose, their Pac-12 Championship hopes are done. 

4. Utah

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) during the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Utah just needs to win out in order to make it in, and hosting a depleted Stanford team should pose no threat this week.

3. USC

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball on the run during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.

USC has now squeaked by their opponents two weeks in a row, and really need to figure something out on the defensive side of the ball. They keep letting opponents back into games, and sooner or later that will come back to bite them.

2. UCLA

UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) throws a pass against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

UCLA has continued to look good after their loss to Oregon, but this week against Arizona may be a trap game.

1. Oregon

Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass during the first half against Stanford Cardinal defensive end David Bailey (23) at Autzen Stadium.

The Ducks continue to hold the top spot, and also have a very good chance of making to Las Vegas even if they do slip up once.

