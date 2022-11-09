Sports Illustrated Week 11 Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

The Pac-12's level of play this season has been off the charts in comparison to years past.

There are a total of five teams ranked, with four of them being ranked within the top-15. Unlike in years past, the conference has shifted to a format that just takes the two best teams rather than a division winner. It would be fair to say that in years past we likely would have known who those two teams would be, but with three weeks remaining in the season, there are five teams vying for two spots. The best part is that they all have at least one of those teams remaining on their schedule.

Let's take a look at where each of these teams, and the rest of the Pac-12 schools ranked in the latest version of Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings.