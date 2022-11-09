Sports Illustrated Week 11 Pac-12 Football Power Rankings
The Pac-12's level of play this season has been off the charts in comparison to years past.
There are a total of five teams ranked, with four of them being ranked within the top-15. Unlike in years past, the conference has shifted to a format that just takes the two best teams rather than a division winner. It would be fair to say that in years past we likely would have known who those two teams would be, but with three weeks remaining in the season, there are five teams vying for two spots. The best part is that they all have at least one of those teams remaining on their schedule.
Let's take a look at where each of these teams, and the rest of the Pac-12 schools ranked in the latest version of Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings.
12. Colorado
The Buffs unfortunately have had a standing reservation at this bottom spot for the entire season. They play three of the top five teams in the Pac-12, and could easily ruin someone's season.
11. Stanford
The Cardinal have been extremely disappointing this season, their coach is on the hot seat, and they literally have no running backs left. They are just limping to the end of the season at this point.
10. Cal
Cal looked surprisingly good against USC, but they were unable to pull off the upset. They need to win their last three to make a bowl game.
9. Arizona State
Arizona State got another strong performance from Trenton Bourguet, but were unable to take down UCLA. They are another team that needs to win out to make a bowl game, and it is very possible that they can pull it off.
8. Arizona
The Wildcats are in the final leg of a five week stretch of playing the top five Pac-12 teams. They have played each team somewhat close, and may be able to ruin UCLA's season if the Bruins don't come ready.
7. Washington State
The Cougars ending their losing streak in blowout fashion, as they absolutely embraced Stanford on the road.
6. Oregon State
Unfortunately for the Beavers they are likely out of Pac-12 Championship contention, but they still can get anywhere from nine to 10 wins this season.
5. Washington
This week is do or die for Washington, as they travel to Eugene for a vital Pac-12 game against Oregon. If they lose, their Pac-12 Championship hopes are done.
4. Utah
Utah just needs to win out in order to make it in, and hosting a depleted Stanford team should pose no threat this week.
3. USC
USC has now squeaked by their opponents two weeks in a row, and really need to figure something out on the defensive side of the ball. They keep letting opponents back into games, and sooner or later that will come back to bite them.
2. UCLA
UCLA has continued to look good after their loss to Oregon, but this week against Arizona may be a trap game.
1. Oregon
The Ducks continue to hold the top spot, and also have a very good chance of making to Las Vegas even if they do slip up once.