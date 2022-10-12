Sports Illustrated's Week 7 Pac-12 power rankings

As each week of Pac-12 play goes on, it has become more and more evident that the Pac-12 must go through Los Angeles this season.

The future Big Ten members have placed a claim on the conference that they are scheduled to abandoned soon, as UCLA proved they are legit by beating the preseason favorite in Utah, and USC handled a really good Washington State team. Washington who was the lowest ranked team in the Pac-12 proved to be fraudulent as they dropped their matchup to Arizona State.

As it stands, the conference now has four ranked teams in No. 7 USC, No. 11 UCLA, No. 12 Oregon, and No. 20 Utah.

With conference play really shifting how we view teams in the Pac-12, our Pac-12 publishers got together to give you our rundown of where they think each team stands in the bigger picture of things.

Let's take a look at where every Pac-12 team ranks in the latest version of Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings.