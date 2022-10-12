Sports Illustrated's Week 7 Pac-12 power rankings
As each week of Pac-12 play goes on, it has become more and more evident that the Pac-12 must go through Los Angeles this season.
The future Big Ten members have placed a claim on the conference that they are scheduled to abandoned soon, as UCLA proved they are legit by beating the preseason favorite in Utah, and USC handled a really good Washington State team. Washington who was the lowest ranked team in the Pac-12 proved to be fraudulent as they dropped their matchup to Arizona State.
As it stands, the conference now has four ranked teams in No. 7 USC, No. 11 UCLA, No. 12 Oregon, and No. 20 Utah.
With conference play really shifting how we view teams in the Pac-12, our Pac-12 publishers got together to give you our rundown of where they think each team stands in the bigger picture of things.
Let's take a look at where every Pac-12 team ranks in the latest version of Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings.
12. Colorado
On the bright side they didn't lose last week, but that's only because they had a bye. They are still the worst Power 5 team in the country.
11. Stanford
Stanford blew what could have been their first Power 5 victory in 11 games. They continue to disappoint with a roster that should not be playing this bad.
10. Arizona State
They pulled off the huge upset against Washington, and now have a quarterback battle on their hands with the emergence of former walk-on Trenton Bourguet.
9. Arizona
They were the latest team to suffer the wrath of what is looking like a really good Oregon team.
8. Cal
Cal had a bye last week, and get a chance to add another win to their resume as they take on Colorado this week.
7. Oregon State
Oregon State was down all game, but was able to pull of the crazy win at Stanford. The Beavers are back on track.
6. Washington
Losers of two straight, the Huskies badly need to get back on track.
5. Washington State
The Cougars fell victim to USC, but they do have a chance to get a big win over Oregon State in what will be a great matchup.
4. Utah
This team had a chance to make it to the playoff to start the year, but now are fighting for a chance to make the Pac-12 Championship.
3. Oregon
Oregon is continuing to get really hot and may be the biggest threat to the Los Angeles schools.
2. USC
Winning isn't enough anymore, as the Trojans fell one spot after the huge win by UCLA over Utah. I personally had them as my top team.
1. UCLA
The Bruins were near the bottom a handful of times, but have since proved their legitimacy.