Skip to main content

Sports Illustrated's Week 7 Pac-12 power rankings

There is a new No. 1 in the Pac-12 power rankings
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

As each week of Pac-12 play goes on, it has become more and more evident that the Pac-12 must go through Los Angeles this season. 

The future Big Ten members have placed a claim on the conference that they are scheduled to abandoned soon, as UCLA proved they are legit by beating the preseason favorite in Utah, and USC handled a really good Washington State team. Washington who was the lowest ranked team in the Pac-12 proved to be fraudulent as they dropped their matchup to Arizona State.

As it stands, the conference now has four ranked teams in No. 7 USC, No. 11 UCLA, No. 12 Oregon, and No. 20 Utah. 

With conference play really shifting how we view teams in the Pac-12, our Pac-12 publishers got together to give you our rundown of where they think each team stands in the bigger picture of things.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Let's take a look at where every Pac-12 team ranks in the latest version of Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings.

12. Colorado

Quarterback J.T. Shrout #5 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms up before a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Folsom Field on September 2, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado.

On the bright side they didn't lose last week, but that's only because they had a bye. They are still the worst Power 5 team in the country. 

11. Stanford

Stanford Cardinal running back Casey Filkins (2, center) scores a touchdown against Oregon State Beavers linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (55) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.

Stanford blew what could have been their first Power 5 victory in 11 games. They continue to disappoint with a roster that should not be playing this bad. 

10. Arizona State

A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during their game with the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

They pulled off the huge upset against Washington, and now have a quarterback battle on their hands with the emergence of former walk-on Trenton Bourguet. 

9. Arizona

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Jacob Cowing (2) scores a touchdown against the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half at Snapdragon Stadium

They were the latest team to suffer the wrath of what is looking like a really good Oregon team. 

8. Cal

California Bears running back Jadyn Ott (6) carries the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Marist Liufau (8) attempts to tackle in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium.

Cal had a bye last week, and get a chance to add another win to their resume as they take on Colorado this week.

7. Oregon State

Stanford, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Damien Martinez (6) celebrates with wide receiver Tre'Shaun Harrison (0) after scoring a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium.

Oregon State was down all game, but was able to pull of the crazy win at Stanford. The Beavers are back on track. 

6. Washington

Washington Huskies defensive lineman Tuli Letuligasenoa (91) tackles Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) for no gain during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

Losers of two straight, the Huskies badly need to get back on track. 

5. Washington State

Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) scrambles with the football under pressure from Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Cougars fell victim to USC, but they do have a chance to get a big win over Oregon State in what will be a great matchup. 

4. Utah

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) during the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

This team had a chance to make it to the playoff to start the year, but now are fighting for a chance to make the Pac-12 Championship.

3. Oregon

Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) rushes for an 80 yard touchdown during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-27.

Oregon is continuing to get really hot and may be the biggest threat to the Los Angeles schools.

2. USC

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball on the run during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.

Winning isn't enough anymore, as the Trojans fell one spot after the huge win by UCLA over Utah. I personally had them as my top team. 

1. UCLA

UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) throws a pass against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The Bruins were near the bottom a handful of times, but have since proved their legitimacy. 

A general overall view of the line of scrimmage as Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) prepares to throw the ball on the Pac-12 logo at midfield against the Oregon Ducks in the first half during the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium.
Football

Sports Illustrated's Week 7 Pac-12 power rankings

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw during the fourth quarter against the Colgate Raiders at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Everything David Shaw said about Notre Dame ahead of Stanford's Week 7 matchup

By Kevin Borba
Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Football

Is the success of USC and UCLA bad for the Pac-12's future?

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) calls for the ball during the second quarter against the Colgate Raiders at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford Football: Midseason grades for every position group

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw runs out with the players before the start of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Previewing Stanford's Week 7 game at Notre Dame

By Marco Martinez
Television analyst Richard Sherman on the set before the game between the Houston Texans and the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium.
Football

Richard Sherman and NFL fans go off on social media due to questionable roughing the passer calls

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Elijah Higgins (6) holds onto a pass against Oregon State Beavers defensive backs Kitan Oladapo (28) and Ryan Cooper Jr. (23) during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

The Good and Not So Good From Stanford's Loss to Oregon State

By Marco Martinez
Stanford Cardinal guard Haley Jones (30) dribbles the ball as UConn Huskies guard Evina Westbrook (22) defends during the first half in the Final Four semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Target Center.
Basketball

Haley Jones inks NIL deal with Nike

By Kevin Borba