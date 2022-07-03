The three options for the Pac-12 after the departure of USC and UCLA

Just days after the stunning news that USC and UCLA are departing from the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten conference in 2024, the eyes of the college football world are on the other 10 Pac-12 schools to see what happens next.

Well...the remaining 10 and of course Notre Dame who is currently viewed as the biggest catch on the market right now. We seem to be in the early stages of the forming of two mega-conferences between the SEC and Big Ten, with up to 20 teams in each conference. Nonetheless, the Pac-12 as we know it will be changed forever as the conference has lost its premier football and basketball brands.

While some fans of the conference may be going through the seven stages of grief and denying the fact that losing the two Los Angeles schools is major, college sports expert John Canzano explained in a recent article that the loss of the two programs will cost the conference $200 million per year. This has many people doing one of two things, with the first being blaming former Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott for the downfall of the conference, and the second wondering what will happen to the rest of the schools in the conference.

The way that I personally and most outlets see it, there are three legitimate options for Stanford and the rest of the Pac-12 schools. With the first being the conference as a whole breaks up.