Stanford and San Jose State football set to revive Bill Walsh Legacy Game

Stanford and San Jose State set to rekindle Bay Area rivalry

Stanford and San Jose State recently agreed to revive the Bill Walsh Legacy Game between the two programs starting in 2025. 

The two agreed upon four dates which include two meetings in San Jose (2025, 2035) and two games at Stanford (2026, 2028). The first meeting in San Jose will mark just the fifth time that Stanford has made the trip to San Jose. The four games will replace Stanford's previously scheduled meetings with BYU, who as a part of the recent conference realignment happenings will be apart of the Big 12 Conference.

The Bill Walsh Legacy Game is named after the late great coach Bill Walsh, who attended San Jose State and coached at Stanford. While the two teams have been playing each other since 1900, the name was named in in honor of Walsh after his passing in 2007.

Stanford currently holds more wins in the series all-time, with a record of 52-14-1. The game has not taken place since 2013, when Stanford won 34-13 thanks to a two touchdown performance by Tyler Gaffney. 

Walsh had multiple stints at Stanford as a coach, while also being a very accomplished NFL coach as he helped lead the San Francisco 49ers to three Super Bowl wins. As a result of his coaching success, he was enshrined as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 1993.

Stanford Cardinal running back Toby Gerhart (7) runs with the ball in front of the San Jose State Spartans defense during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Stanford defeated San Jose State 42-17.
