Stanford Coach Not on Initial List for College Football 26
A new edition of the college football video game series is set to hit the shelves in about a month's time, and this year, a new feature will be in the game for the very first time. In EA Sports' College Football 26, around 300 real life coaches will be included in the game, with their names and likenesses. A first for the series, the inclusion of the feature marks a monumental milestone in the current world of college sports.
While there is still a lot that needs to be revealed about the game, Operation Sports released a list of the coaches who are already confirmed to be included. One notable name that was missing is Stanford interim head coach, Frank Reich.
Reich, who is familiar with being in an EA Sports game from his time as an NFL head coach and being in Madden, could certainly end up making the cut, but due to his interim status, it is also possible that his in-game appearance will have to wait until his long term future is determined.
Around 136 FBS teams will be playable and while not every coach has been confirmed, it is expected that most of the programs in-game will feature their real life coaches. The only coach who will for sure not appear is North Carolina head coach, Bill Belichick, who has a history of passing up on the chance to be in video games.
During his 24 seasons as the New England Patriots head coach, he only appeared in one Madden game, in Madden 2002. There is also a rumor that Colorado head coach, Deion Sanders, will not be in the game.
But Reich's situation is very unique. Already in the EA Sports database, his inclusion in the game could very well be the easiest as he is one of the only head coaches who would not need to be designed from scratch. A big name coach as well, having him the game could make a team like Stanford much more appealing to play with.
However, it is still very possible that Reich's omission from the list is nothing to worry about. EA Sports has a history of waiting until closer to launch to have a full game reveal.
Last year's edition, College Football 25, launched on July 19th and the dynasty deep dive was not revealed until almost two weeks before the game came out. If that is the case again this season, it is very possible that we will not find out about Reich's status for the game until next month.
2025 will be a pivotal year for the Stanford program. Coming off of a fourth straight 3-9 season and dealing with major controversy over the off-season that included firing Troy Taylor over toxic workplace allegations, the Cardinal enter this season with a lot to prove and are eager to be competitive in the ACC.
Led by general manager Andrew Luck and Reich, the Cardinal have been hard at work all offseason, determined to continue progressing in the right direction.