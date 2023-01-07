Skip to main content

Stanford corner Nicolas Toomer transfers to Indiana

Stanford loses another member of their secondary

In what was already a very eventful Friday for Indiana, who landed two transfers, they ended up adding one more transfer in Stanford corner Nicolas Toomer. 

Toomer was at Stanford for four years, and still has two years of remaining eligibility. After playing in just one game during the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Toomer played in nine games with three starts in 2021. He ended up recording 22 total tackles, one tackle for loss and three pass breakups. Toomer played in 11 of Stanford's 12 games this past season 2022 in a reserve role, accumulating seven tackles and two pass breakups. 

The former three-star out of Georgia committed to Stanford over Indiana when he was coming out of high school. 

With another secondary player loss, Stanford is set to return just one player that was in the two deep a year ago. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Stanford Cardinal head coach Jerod Haase is pictured in a game against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at T-Mobile Arena
Basketball

Does Stanford have a Jerod Haase problem?

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal tight end Tucker Fisk (88) runs onto the field with his teammates waving the American flag before the game against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit:
Football

Stanford receiver Colby Bowman to transfer to Utah State

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Nicolas Toomer (6) lines up against Washington State Cougars wide receiver Tre Horner (81) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford corner Nicolas Toomer transfers to Indiana

By Kevin Borba
Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears forward Sam Alajiki (24) shoots the ball during the second half against Stanford Cardinal guard Ryan Agarwal (11) at Haas Pavilion.
Basketball

Stanford no match for Cal's hot night from behind the arc

By Kevin Borba
Georgia coach Kirby Smart speaks with Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) during the second half of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game between Ohio State and Georgia on Saturday, Dec 31, 2022, in Atlanta.
Recruiting

Former Stanford commit Walker Lyons projected to end up at Georgia

By Kevin Borba
Tampa, Florida, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) drops back to pass against the Missouri Tigers in the first quarter in the 2022 Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium
Football

An early look at all the talented quarterbacks Stanford will face in 2023 after Sam Hartman's transfer to Notre Dame

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal football players gather and sing for fans after defeating the Colgate Raiders at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Bradley Archer to withdraw name from portal and return to Stanford

By Kevin Borba
USC receiver CJ Williams
Football

USC wide receiver transfer C.J. Williams could be the perfect fit for Stanford's offense

By Kevin Borba