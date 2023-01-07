Stanford corner Nicolas Toomer transfers to Indiana

In what was already a very eventful Friday for Indiana, who landed two transfers, they ended up adding one more transfer in Stanford corner Nicolas Toomer.

Toomer was at Stanford for four years, and still has two years of remaining eligibility. After playing in just one game during the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Toomer played in nine games with three starts in 2021. He ended up recording 22 total tackles, one tackle for loss and three pass breakups. Toomer played in 11 of Stanford's 12 games this past season 2022 in a reserve role, accumulating seven tackles and two pass breakups.

The former three-star out of Georgia committed to Stanford over Indiana when he was coming out of high school.

With another secondary player loss, Stanford is set to return just one player that was in the two deep a year ago.