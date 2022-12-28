Skip to main content

Stanford DB Terian Williams II used his NIL to give back to the community this Christmas

The Stanford freshman gave back to the community in a awesome way this Christmas
In a world where college athletes receive NIL and are seen driving Lamborghinis or sporting designer clothing, Stanford freshman defensive back Terian Williams II elected to spend his NIL money differently.

The Georgia native decided to lean into Christmas being the time of giving to others and spreading holiday cheer. Williams II provided housing, gifts, groceries, meals and gift cards to 10 families in the Metro Atlanta Area. He took to Twitter to share this awesome act of giving, and even posted the video to YouTube, which shows how thrilled the families were.

Williams II who was a four time All-State player in high school will have a prime opportunity to compete for a starting role this season under new head coach Troy Taylor. He was inducted into his high school's hall of fame, which comes as no surprise, as recorded 211 tackles (129 solo), 21 pass breakups and 11 interceptions during his time there. 

