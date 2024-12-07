Stanford football adds to coaching staff
After a fourth straight 3-9 season, changes within the Stanford football program have started to come in numbers, with the first big change being the hiring of former quarterback Andrew Luck to be the program’s general manager. And now it looks like head coach Troy Taylor is adding some reinforcements to bolster his coaching staff, bringing in Sacramento State head coach Andy Thompson as an assistant head coach, co-defensive coordinator, and inside linebackers coach.
Thompson, who took over for Taylor at Sacramento State after he took the Stanford job in late 2022 recently announced that he was stepping down as the head coach of the Hornets, and it was previously reported that he resigned in order to join Taylor’s staff.
The defensive coordinator at Sacramento State from 2019-2022, Thompson’s head coaching tenure saw him finish with an 11-14 record, going 8-5 in his first season and leading the Hornets to the second round of the FCS playoffs. However in 2023, the Hornets struggled en route to a 3-9 finish, winning only one conference game.
Sacramento State released an official statement regarding Thompson’s resignation, thanking him for what he had done for Sacramento State while also announcing that a search for a new coach would begin immediately.
“We want to thank Coach Thompson and his family for all they have done for Sacramento State football over the last five seasons," Sac State athletics director Mark Orr said. "Under his watch, the program has achieved its highest level of success. We wish him the best of luck in the future.”
It has already been quite the eventful offseason on The Farm, with players such as Justin Lamson, Ashton Daniels and JShawn Frausto-Ramos announcing their intentions to transfer. However, with a commitment to return the program to excellence and create a team that is a force in the ACC, Taylor will do whatever is needed to ensure maximum success.
"I’m thrilled to have Andy Thompson join our staff as my assistant head coach, co-defensive coordinator, and inside linebackers coach,” said Taylor. “Andy is truly one of the brightest defensive minds that I have ever been around. His players love playing for him and he will be a great resource to me in guiding our program."