Stanford Football Better be Ready to Defend the Run Against BYU
Early in the college football season it can be tough to determine exactly how a team looks or what can be expected from them based off of one game, but what we have seen from both Stanford and BYU in their lone contests seems to be setting up a lot of rushing attempts in their Week 2 matchup.
In their Week 0 game with Hawaii on the road, the Cardinal ran the ball 43 times for 177 yards and a TD in their 23-20 loss. Micah Ford led the attack with 26 carries for 113 yards, while Sedrick Irvin added ten carries and 46 yards.
The passing game wasn't working for Stanford in that game, with QB Ben Gulbranson going 15-of-30 for 109 yards and an INT, and that may have led to more run plays being called that had originally been planned, since the backs were having plenty of success on the ground.
Stanford's play calling could switch up a bit with better results in the passing game, but they're still expected to run the ball quite a bit week in and week out according to interim head coach Frank Reich.
BYU ran all over the Vikings
Yesterday BYU was taking on Portland State (0-2), a team that has been outscored 111-0 in two games this season following their 69-0 loss in Week 1. BYU had success running the ball early and didn't have to rely much on their quarterbacks at all. Bear Bachmeier started the game and went 7/11 for 97 yards and three touchdowns.
They also used McCae Hillstead (4/5, 33 yards) and Treyson Bourguet (1/2, 8) under center in this one after being up 49-0 at the half. The trio combined to go 12/18 for 138 yards and three TDs.
It was the run game that was the focal point of this game for BYU, handing it off 48 times for a total of 468 yards on the ground, which included runs of 49, 41, and 57 from three different backs. All 14 players that recorded at least one run combined to average 9.8 yards per carry. LJ Martin led the way with eight carries for 131 yards, though he somehow didn't find the end zone.
That said, you always have to take into account the opponent that each team is facing and the game scenario, which could mean that the Cougars come out passing a little more next Saturday.
The BYU defense also recorded a pair of sacks and nine tackles for a loss, holding the entire Vikings offense 51 yards--58 through the air, and -5 rushing. Technically QB CJ Jordan accounted for -18 rushing yards on five attempts, which skewed the final numbers. Jacques Badolato-Birdsell tallied 28 yards on 12 carries.
One key factor for Stanford coming out of Week 0 was that they were able to move the ball on the ground fairly well, which could help them a bit in the time of possession game. BYU also showed that they can go out and score quickly with an explosive attack. If the Cardinal can slow the game down a bit, protect the football and contain the Cougar rushing attack, perhaps they'll have a shot.