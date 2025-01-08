Stanford Football Confirms Hiring of Assistant GM
Stanford football is taking serious measures to ensure that they are in the best possible position to land top talent. Immediately after the 2024 season ended, the program announced that it was hiring former quarterback Andrew Luck to be the general manager, the first known hire for that type of role in college football.
And now, the Cardinal are adding even more to their front office personnel, with alum Sam Fisher announcing on his X account that he will become the program's assistant general manager.
Receiving his undergraduate degree in 2014 before graduating from Stanford's business school in 2019, Fisher's role will include working alongside Luck to evaluate high school and college talent by setting a strategy and using data.
Serving as managing editor for the sports section of Stanford's newspaper and being the head broadcaster for Stanford's student-run radio station during his time as a student, Fisher has experience being around the football program and will bring a wealth of knowledge to his new position.
After finishing up his undergraduate studies, Fisher continued to build his reputation and combined his love of sports with technology, founding a company called Right Call in 2015 that deals with software products in sports.
His career path has also seen him work at Oracle as a product manager, and as an executive coach where he has mentored people who have started their own startups as well as young executives.
In their first offseason with Luck in charge, the program opted to bring in more help in assisting Luck with his new job, with Fisher's appointment bringing in another set of eyes and a new perspective that could better help bring in some of the best prospects available and get Stanford back into the national spotlight.
Coming off of four straight 3-9 seasons, the Cardinal went into this offseason serious about making changes, with the Luck hiring symbolizing the commitment to making sure that Stanford lives up to its prior reputation of not only being one of the most prestigious academic institutions in the country, but also being one of best football programs as well.
With a full front office starting to take shape, expectations for a bright future are starting to grow for fans and alumni alike.