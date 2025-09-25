Stanford Football Favored By Slim Margin Against San Jose State
Stanford football has had a rough beginning to the season, going 1-3. They have had some tough starts, bad losses, and it generally seems like either the offense or defense have had their struggles at different times.
But through the negativity, the Cardinal have a chance to put themselves back on the map, as they face San Jose State in the Bill Walsh legacy game.
Stanford hosts the Spartans at Stanford Stadium at 4:30 PM PT (local) on ACC Network. This will be Stanford’s second home game of the season, and first the day game. They won their previous contest, 30-20 against Boston College in a matchup where both the offense and defense were working.
According to FanDuel, Stanford is -3.5 point favorites heading into the game. It is their first time this season coming in as the favorite, as they were underdogs against Hawaii, BYU, Boston College, and Virginia.
This should serve as a positive. Stanford has had a poor season to start but they have always kept their heads up. Finally being favored in a game not only should give them a level of confidence, but a boost in morale inside the locker room. A team that has been constantly regarded as the underdog isn't expected to have to overcome the odds this time around.
Saturday’s game will be quite an interesting one. San Jose State, like Stanford, has had a tough start to the year. After losing key pieces of the roster in the offseason, the Spartans have reloaded with talent, while also retaining some difference makers.
However, they had a poor start to the year, losing to Central Michigan and Texas, followed by a win against FCS Idaho. While they enter the game with a 1-2 record, no game has been great this season in San Jose.
Quarterback Walker Eget has talent, but also has developed a habit of turning the ball over. Yet, his ability to hit the deep ball helps to off-set the turnovers to a degree.
He has racked up 714 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions on the year. In the receiving room, Danny Scudero leads the charge, with his 22 catches for 379 yards and a touchdown. Kyri Shoels has been the Spartans second leading receiver with 13 receptions, 122 yards, and a touchdown.
The Spartans ability to move the ball in the passing game is great, but they have to score against a solid defensive back room that Stanford brings. The likes of Collin Wright and Jordan Washington in the cornerback room, and Mitch Leigber, Jay Green, and Scotty Edwards in the safety room make for a great defense.
Overall, both teams have programs with some solid pieces, and need a weekend win to keep their season intact. Stanford comes in as a slight favorite, but don’t sleep on the Spartans either.