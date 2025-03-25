Stanford Football Fires Head Coach
A major shakeup has occurred within the Stanford football program, weeks before spring practices are set to begin. Last week, it was reported that head coach Troy Taylor was under investigation for alleged workplace misconduct from incidents that stemmed back to last year.
After lots of deliberation, his fate was revealed on Tuesday, with Cardinal general manager, Andrew Luck, announcing that Taylor had been fired.
In a statement released by Luck, there was a lot of careful consideration that was involved in making the decision but it was ultimately determined that a change of leadership was needed, particularly with the ongoing investigations.
Going 6-18 during his two season stint at Stanford, Luck believed that the program was in need of reset and the search for a new coach has begun.
"After continued consideration, it is evident to me that our program needs a reset," Luck said in his official statement. "In consultation with university leadership, I no longer believe that Coach Taylor is the right coach to lead our football program.
"Coach Taylor has been informed today and the change is effective immediately. A search for new coaching leadership in football has begun, and an acting head coach may be named for the 2025 season.
"Our focus remains on supporting our student-athletes and ensuring they have the best possible experience on the field, in the classroom, and on campus with their peers."
The investigations, which deal with workplace bullying-- particularly involving female staffers, began in early 2024, when Taylor signed a warning letter last February. However, reports state that investigations go as far back as 2023, when the school brought in someone to investigate the situation that spring.
Through it all, comments about the situation were limited, with Luck at one point even doubling down on his support for Taylor. But as investigations continued and the story started to come to light, it became clear that keeping Taylor on as the head coach was not the right move.
While spring practices begin in a matter of days, with Stanford's camp opening on April 1, removing a distracting situation became increasingly more important for the rebuilding program.
The timing of the firing may give Stanford limited opitons, but in terms of interim options or coaches who can fill the void for 2025, the Cardinal have experience already on staff. Regardless of the direction that the Cardinal go for this season, the program will look to be as resilient as possible and still produce strong results on the field.
An interim coach is still to be announced, but some possible candidates could include assistant Andy Thompson (former Sacramento State head coach) or current defensive coordinator, Bobby April.
Stanford is entering a pivotal season in 2025, coming off of its fourth straight 3-9 campaign, and are in win-now mode. Since hiring Luck in November to be the general manager, it became clear the Cardinal were ready to compete and go back to being nationally relevant.