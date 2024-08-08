Stanford Football Game-By-Game and Record Predictions for 2024
Stanford’s inaugural ACC schedule is officially here, and with the season just a few weeks away, it is a perfect time to take a look at the schedule and predict wins and losses ahead of kickoff on August 30.
Finishing at 3-9 last year, the Cardinal picked up wins against Hawaii, Colorado and Washington State all on the road, losing all six games at home including the Big Game against Cal. But in the win against Colorado, the team came back from being down 29-0 at the half in their final season in the Pac-12.
As we move into the new era, let’s project Stanford’s record ahead of the 2024 campaign.
Week 1, August 30, 7:30 p.m. PT- vs. TCU at Stanford Stadium
A year after making it to the national championship game, the Horned Frogs came back down to Earth a little bit in 2023 after the departures of several key pieces, finishing 5-7 and failing to qualify for a bowl game. This season, TCU comes in with another new-look roster, losing Chandler Morris to the transfer portal with redshirt sophomore Josh Hoover expected to be the full-time starter. Change seems to keep coming for this team, and with a lot still to be figured out for TCU, and playing week one on the road, the Cardinal may be able to take advantage of that and take home a win.
Stanford 31, TCU 24
Stanford 1-0
Week 2, September 7, 4:00 p.m PT- vs. Cal Poly at Stanford Stadium
In what will be a favorable matchup for the Cardinal, who will host the FCS Mustangs, another team that is facing a heap of changes, as they have new offensive and defensive coordinators this year. As is the case in most situations, FBS teams tend to fare better in these matchups. Only winning three games last season against San Diego, Lincoln and Northern Colorado, the Mustangs saw some struggles last year, and with a partially new system in place, will face a lot of questions heading into the campaign. Stanford should win this one, giving them its second win of the season.
Stanford 34, Cal Poly 13
Stanford 2-0
Week 3, September 20, 4:30 p.m PT- at. Syracuse at JMA Wireless Dome
This is when things could get tough. Not only will they be facing their first East Coast trip of the season, the Cardinal will play their first-ever ACC game against a Syracuse team that despite going 6-7 and hiring new personnel heading into this year, the addition of established players such as Kyle McCord provide stability at the quarterback spot while players like Justus Ross-Simmons and Devin Grant bring even more athleticism to the Orange. This will be Stanford’s first true test of the season, and it will be a tough one.
Syracuse 28, Stanford 17
Stanford 2-1
Week 4, September 28, TBD- at. Clemson at Memorial Stadium
Arguably the toughest and most prominent game on Stanford’s schedule this year, the Cardinal will travel to South Carolina to take on a Tigers team that is a year removed from a Gator Bowl victory over Kentucky after finishing 8-4. Despite losing some top tier talent in Will Shipley, Tyler Davis, Jeremiah Trotter, among others, the Tigers will come into this year with guys like junior quarterback Cade Klubnik, who after throwing 19 touchdowns to nine interceptions in his first full season as the starter, will come into the 2024 season with one more year of experience under his belt. A team known for its high-powered offense, the Tigers should be that same type of team this season and will make things tough for whoever they play. Stanford’s defense will be busy in this game.
Clemson 42, Stanford 13
Stanford 2-2
Week 5, October 5, TBD- vs. Virginia Tech at Stanford Stadium
Since arriving in Blacksburg, Brent Pry has built the Hokies from the ground up, going 3-8 in his first season and going 7-6 last year, even leading the team to an appearance in the Military Bowl, where they beat Tulane 41-20. Now, in his third season with the team and having the core pieces from last year’s team largely return, the Hokies are poised for a big year. While having to hit the road to face Stanford, another year of experience with this regime should give them all the tools to take on games like this.
Virginia Tech 27, Stanford 20
Stanford 2-3
Week 6, October 12, 12:30 p.m. PT- at Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium
One of the best rivalries in all of college football returns for another season, with Notre Dame currently the reigning game champions after winning the 2023 meeting by a score of 56-23. Notre Dame lost the likes of Sam Hartman and Joe Alt, two top tier players for the Irish last season, but in come guys like Riley Leonard from Duke and the return of Tyler Buchner for the offense to add some more star power. The matchup between Stanford and Notre Dame is always fun, but the Irish are always a hard team to overlook.
Notre Dame 31, Stanford 17
Stanford 2-4
Week 7, October 19, TBD- vs. SMU at Stanford Stadium
Last season, a strong defense turned SMU into one of the nation’s surprise teams, improving from 7-6 in 2022, to 11-3 in 2023. However, being newcomers to the ACC could mean growing pains. A roster that remains largely intact should help the Mustangs with the transition. The defense could cause some trouble for Stanford’s offense, but being on the road could make this a closer game.
SMU 31, Stanford 13
Stanford 2-5
Week 8, October 26, TBD- vs. Wake Forest at Stanford Stadium
Last season, the Demon Deacons struggled down the stretch, dropping their final five games to finish at 4-8 with a 1-7 record in the ACC. The offense had its issues in some of those losses, with the team combining for only 13 points in weeks 10 and 11. With an offense that has some uncertainty coming into the new campaign facing a Stanford team that is more established, and should be even more so by this point in the year, could lead to the Cardinal snagging their first-ever ACC conference win.
Stanford 24, Wake Forest 20
Stanford 3-5
Week 9, November 2, TBD- at NC State at Carter-Finley Stadium
Finishing at 9-4 in 2023 to earn a berth in the Pop Tarts Bowl, the Wolfpack have established themselves as a major team to beat over the last couple of seasons. However, none of the team’s wins came over ranked opponents, with its closest game against a top 25 team coming in week 12 when they fell 29-18 to Kansas State.
However, with a handful of new transfers coming in to revamp both sides of the ball, with the most notable new face being former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall, a new-look offense could spell trouble for a team like Stanford, which only managed 11 takeaways all of last season. Playing on the road in this one, Stanford will fight but NC State should prevail.
NC State 42, Stanford 35
Stanford 3-6
Week 10, November 16, TBD- vs. Louisville at Stanford Stadium
In only the first season for a new coaching staff, Louisville proved to be a very potent team, especially in the ACC, only losing one conference game which was to Pittsburgh, and showing off its athleticism, something the school is known for having produced athletes like Lamar Jackson and Teddy Bridgewater.
Making it all the way to the ACC championship game, the Cardinals will be playing with a chip on their shoulder this season, despite losing players such as Jack Plummer, Isaac Guerendo and Jarvis Brownlee among others. A team known for its offensive attack should still have plenty of weapons to work with this season. Stanford is home for this game, but a team like Louisville could make things very difficult.
Louisville 27, Stanford 20
Stanford 3-7
Week 11, November 23, TBD- at California at California Memorial Stadium
The game that everyone has been waiting for. Arguably the highlight of any Stanford football season, the Big Game will continue in the new conference with the Golden Bears playing host to this year’s edition. Losing 27-15 at home last year, the Cardinal will go into this game with a lot of conviction, and in the second year under Taylor and Co. will go in knowing more on what to expect.
The duo of quarterback Fernando Mendoza and running back Jaydn Ott return and after establishing himself as one of the nation’s best running backs last year, is back and ready for more. These two teams not only match up really well, they also know each other extremely well. As is the case with rivalries like these, things can be unpredictable. However, as the Cardinal are on the road, they will get the loud atmosphere of Cal Memorial, which will only motivate Cal even more. Stanford loses this one, but it is its closest loss of the season.
Cal 30, Stanford 28
Stanford 3-8
Week 12, November 29, 1:00 p.m. PT- at San Jose State (Bill Walsh Legacy Game) at CEFCU Stadium
For the first time since 2013, Stanford and San Jose State will square off in a battle between the two schools that legendary NFL coach and three-time Super Bowl champion Bill Walsh called home for a large portion of his life, having attended San Jose State and coaching for Stanford. Now, the rivalry is renewed between a San Jose State team that has seen some sustained success over the years, finishing third in the Mountain West in 2023 and third in the Mountain West, West Division in 2022.
Now with a new head coach following the departure of Brent Brennan to Arizona, the Spartans will look to reestablish their identity under new coach Ken Niumatalolo. However, after the gauntlet of a schedule that Stanford will have faced this season, facing a Mountain West school will be a confidence boost for the Cardinal, who should wrap up the season with a win.
Stanford 35, SJSU 17
Stanford 4-8