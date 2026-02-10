Stanford Football Hires Former Commanders Coach to be Special Teams Coordinator

Stanford football may be done with player movement for now, but when it comes assembling its coaching staff, the Cardinal keep making moves. On Tuesday, the Cardinal made the hiring of special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor official, giving Stanford football another veteran NFL coach to serve on staff.

The hiring of Kaczor was announced in January, but it was not made official until Feb. 10.

Kaczor, who was a special teams analyst at Kansas State the last two seasons, has extensive experience as an NFL special teams coach, last serving as the special teams coordinator for the Washington Commanders from 2019-23.

In his final season in Washington, Kaczor and new Stanford football head coach Tavita Pritchard worked together, with Pritchard serving as the Commanders' quarterbacks coach from 2023 until his departure for the Stanford job in the middle of the '25 season.

Before his hiring by Washington, Kaczor was the special teams coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016-18) and the Tennessee Titans (2013-15). During his time as an NFL special teams coach, Kaczor has produced multiple Pro Bowlers, such as punter Tress Way and special teams star, Jeremy Reaves.

An offensive lineman in his playing days, Kaczor starred at Utah State, and after his playing career ended, he got his first coaching job in 1991 when he was hired to be an offensive assistant at Utah State. After nine seasons at Utah State, Kaczor became the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Nebraska-Kearney and served in that role from 2000-03.

After two seasons at Idaho as the co-offensive coordinator/tight ends coach and two seasons at Lousiana-Monroe (tight ends coach in 2006 and co-OC in 2007), Kaczor landed his first NFL job in 2008 to be the assistant special teams coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars. In 2012, Kaczor became the assistant offensive line coach for the Titans before his promotion to special teams coordinator.

Kaczor coming to The Farm is the latest example of the Cardinal prioritizing experience on Pritchard's staff. A rookie head coach, Pritchard is getting his first shot to lead a program and while he has plenty of experience in the coaching ranks, ensuring that he has an experienced staff around him will help him adjust comfortably to being the main guy in charge.

Coming off of a 4-8 season and not making a bowl game since 2018, the Cardinal are much more eager to win now, and are ready to shock the college football world in 2026.

The Cardinal are most likely done with the transfer portal, but could still look to add some pieces as spring practice and summer training camp approach. Until then, the Cardinal will keep trudging along and make sure that they are ready for their first game of the 2026 season, a home game on Aug. 29 against Hawaii.

