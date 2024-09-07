Stanford Football Makes Some Changes to the Depth Chart Ahead of Week Two
As the season goes along, change will occur all throughout as teams begin to establish an identity and figure their rosters out. After releasing an initial depth chart before their week one loss to TCU, it appears that the Cardinal have already made changes after one week, making adjustments to its latest depth chart for week two.
Quarterback and running back remain the same, with Ashton Daniels listed as the starting quarterback and running backs Sedrick Irvin, Micah Ford and Chris Davis Jr. being the three main ball carriers just like last week. The first big change occurs at wide receiver, where Bryce Farrell replaces Mudia Reuben as the second X receiver behind Elic Ayomanor, with Reuben now listed as the second Z receiver behind Jackson Harris, meaning that freshman Emmet Mosley V is now no longer listed on any of the receiver spots. The slot receiver remains as is, with both Tiger Bachmeier and Ismael Cisse still sharing duties.
The biggest changes on the offense occurred on the line, with Jack Leyrer moving from being the second left guard listed to now taking over as the second left tackle behind Luke Baklenko, meaning Fisher Anderson got bumped off, and leaving Jake Maikkula and Ziron Brown as the two left guards, with Maikkula still the starter.
As for the center, right guard and right tackle, those all remain the same as last week, with Levi Rogers and Allen Thomason being the centers, Simione Pale and Austin Uke at right guard, and Connor McLaughlin and Kahlil House at right tackle.
On the defensive side of the ball, a promising performance keeps the depth chart as is for another week, with David Bailey and Wilfredo Aybar being the edge rushers and Tobin Phillips, Braden Marceau-Olayinka and Anthony Franklin making up the starting interior defensive line.
At linebacker, the duo of Tristan Sinclair and Gaethan Bernadel lead the way with Zahran Manley and Collin Wright at cornerback and Scotty Edwards and Mitch Leigber starting as the safeties. Despite being listed as the number two players at their respective positions, Clay Patterson (DT) and Jay Green (S) should expect to see substantial playing time this week once again.
The jump from week one to week two is usually a big one and now that the Cardinal have a better idea of what pieces they have to work with, it will be interesting to see what direction they opt to go in.