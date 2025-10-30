Stanford Football Receives Big Ratings Boost in EA Sports College Football 25
The first big roster update in EA Sports' College Football 26 is finally here. While the college football season is through nine weeks, fans of the game have been stuck playing College Football 26 with the game's original rosters.
With the exception of some very minor updates, the rosters have pretty much been the same since launch. But now, it's finally getting the update fans have been waiting for, with player ratings and overall rosters getting a significant overhaul to correspond with where we are in real life.
For Stanford, a 3-5 record may not be very encouraging on the surface, but in the grand scheme of things, the Cardinal have looked much better than many people thought.
Facing some tough opponents, the Cardinal have fought valiantly in those games, even though they may have come out on the losing end. One bright spot is that through three home games, Stanford is undefeated at home. In the new roster update, the Cardinal are getting some considerable attention.
The Cardinal saw 12 of their players receive a ratings boost in the game, with many of those upgrades happening on the offensive side of the ball. Receiving the biggest boost out of any Cardinal player is offensive tackle, Niki Prongos. Receiving a rating of 82 at launch, Prongos got an eight point upgrade and will be a 90 overall when the update officially comes out.
Behind Prongos is sixth year wide receiver, Bryce Farrell. On the Cardinal since 2020, Farrell has spent a majority of his career as a special teamer, but has broken out as a receiver in 2025, putting up career highs in every category (22 catches for 400 yards and a touchdown).
Rated as a 78 when the game came out, Farrell will now be an 81.
After Farrell, is quarterback Ben Gulbranson and wide receiver CJ Williams, who both received a ratings upgrade of two. Rated a 77 at launch, Gulbranson will now be a 79 while Williams jumps from an 81 to an 83.
The other players on Stanford who received a two overall boost include running back Cole Tabb (79 to 81), LB Jahsiah Galvan (80 to 82) and DB Jay Green (80 to 82). All three of those players have cemented big roles for Stanford this season, with Tabb emerging as the workhorse running back for the Cardinal, while Galvan and Green have taken on leadership roles on a young defense.
Rounding out the Cardinal's ratings upgrades are running back Micah Ford (84 to 85), defensive back Darrius Davis (68 to 69), linebacker Matt Rose (79 to 80), linebacker Zach Johnson (74 to 75) and offensive tackle Fisher Anderson (75 to 76).
So far this season, the Cardinal have looked like a program that have been hard at work at taking steps forward this season. Facing some tough teams such as Miami, Virginia, BYU and SMU so far this season, the Cardinal have been competitive in each game, even upsetting Florida State at home while hanging with Miami for the entire first half.
Even with all the uncertainty surrounding the program, most notably the need to hire a long-term head coach, optimism is high on The Farm that Stanford football can go back to being nationally relevant in the near future.
